The New York Knicks have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Following their playoff push last year, most people expected Tom Thibodeau's squad to take a step forward. Instead, they're not even in the race for a playoff spot.

Moreover, it seems like no one, not even the coach is guaranteed to be on the team next season. They're expected to be quite aggressive in the summer as they look to pursue a big-name player.