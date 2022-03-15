Rebel Wilson, Nicola Coughlan Shine In Bulgari

After a couple of low-key years due to the global pandemic, the BAFTAs came back in full force in 2022, and Bulgari was one of the premier luxury brands on hand to add glamour and style to a slew of stars appearing on the red carpet.

With stars from both sides of the Atlantic in attendance, this year’s ceremony was a throwback to former glory and there were several sartorial winners during the night.

Ariana DeBose, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story, wore diamond earrings from the Diva's Dream collection, complemented by two Serpenti rings.