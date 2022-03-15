The luxury jewelry line was seen on several stars on the red carpet.
Rebel Wilson, Nicola Coughlan Shine In Bulgari
Ariana DeBose Iced Out In Bulgari
After a couple of low-key years due to the global pandemic, the BAFTAs came back in full force in 2022, and Bulgari was one of the premier luxury brands on hand to add glamour and style to a slew of stars appearing on the red carpet.
With stars from both sides of the Atlantic in attendance, this year’s ceremony was a throwback to former glory and there were several sartorial winners during the night.
Ariana DeBose, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story, wore diamond earrings from the Diva's Dream collection, complemented by two Serpenti rings.
Nicola Coughlan Attends The Gala
Bulgari pulled out all the punches as an official sponsor of the event, hosting three events over the course of the entire weekend that included exclusive parties, beautiful galas, and auctions.
On Friday, there was a live auction by Sotheby’s that was attended by Dame Judi Dench, Nicola Coughlan, and Jenna Coleman, who were serenaded by Max Harwood and Reuben James at the Leicester Square Hotel.
The event is the biggest fundraising event of the year and the proceeds are for young people interested in the film industry. This year, there was a separate portion set aside from Ukrainian creatives as the conflict in Russia continues to escalate.
Daisy Ridley In Emerald
The main event kicked off without the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance, but there was still enough star-power on the red carpet to satisfy the paparazzi there for the event.
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley radiated elegance in a beautiful gown that was accentuated with a Bulgari high jewelry emerald suite with a gold necklace that included 49 round and pavé-set diamonds, an 18-karat Serpenti ring with emerald eyes, and diamond studs.
The men were well represented as well, with Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya showing off several rings from Bulgari.
Rebel Wilson Hosts Dripping In Diamonds
As the host of the show, Rebel Wilson was expected to look the part from head to toe and the comedic actress was definitely up for the task, choosing floral-shaped diamond earrings, a diamond and sapphire ring, with a black clutch from Bulgari’s accessory line to complete the look.
There were several scene-stealing looks at the BAFTAs this year, and with the Oscars coming up soon, it remains to be seen how Bulgari will take things up a notch for the biggest ceremony in Hollywood.