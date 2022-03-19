Kylie Jenner In Braless Balmain Offers French Surprise

Shutterstock | 1296406

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Kylie Jenner knows how to deliver a surprise. The billionaire mogul, this year welcoming second child Wolf, was still a #momofone when she posted a surprise Instagram update back in 2019 - posting with Balmain's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, the E! star flaunted her phenomenal figure in a statement and braless glitter dress, with the photo announcing she'd partnered up with the iconic French designer.

Kylie dazzled in her thigh-skimming and low-cut number, with the photo now sitting at over 4.9 million likes. See why below.

The Latest

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Nastia Liukin Flaunts Gucci Gains In Skimpy Top

Salma Hayek In Braless Dress Celebrates Her Success

Alexandra Daddario In Figure-Hugging Dior On Paris Balcony

Larsa Pippen 'Business As Usual' In Leggy Versace

Stuns In Sizzling Balmain Minidress

Getty | Jackson Lee

Scroll for the shot. Balmain, recently donned by sister Kim Kardashian's former BFF Larsa Pippen - and regularly worn by "momager" Kris Jenner - outfitted Kylie in a figure-flaunting and red carpet-ready dress with a pastel purple and blue colorway, plus a cinched and statement belt.

The Kylie Skin founder posed with her cleavage and toned legs on show, wearing the busty number with matching eyeshadow and going closed-eyed as Olivier stood holding her. The twosome posed amid a jazzy and futuristic backdrop, with the post also tagging 2015-founded makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Health & Lifestyle

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

By Cha Miñoza

See More Photos Below

Kylie took to her caption, telling fans: "Paris is always a good idea 🇫🇷 surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com @olivier_rousteing @balmain #PFW #KYLIEXBALMAIN."

The move saw Kylie Cosmetics upping its collab game - while prior collabs had included former best friend and model Jordyn Woods and sister Kim's KKW Beauty brand, Jenner had yet to join forces with a major designer.

Olympian Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Does Risky Rock Balance

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Poses Cowgirl Style

Didn't Do It For The Money

Getty | Rick Kern

Kylie, this year reported to be worth over $1 billion, has opened up on her first brand, even revealing she didn't start Kylie Cosmetics with dreams of wealth.

“I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” she told Harper's Bazaar. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt."

'Blessed' To Wake Up

The Calabasas native continued: "Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!” For more from Kylie, and for updates on Kylie Baby or Kylie Swim, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Cartoon Nightdress

Meghan Thee Stallion Offers Rear View In Bikini

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Suffers Beach Fail

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.