Surfer Honolua Blomfield Flaunts Surfing Skills In Bikini

instagram | Honolua Blomfield

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Honolua Blomfield is a talented surfer. She began surfing at two years old. The Haleiwa, Hawaii native has spent her entire childhood outside, participating in hobbies such as hiking, skating, and stand-up. 

The grom was a natural competitor from the start, winning her maiden World Longboard Championship at 18 in 2017.

Honolua understands what it takes to be a surfer. Her Instagram page has multiple photos and videos of her clad in different designs of bikinis, showcasing her stunning figure.

Here are some of the times Honolua has dazzled in bikinis.

The Latest

Donald Trump Says America Is 'Being Absolutely Destroyed' Under Biden

Zendaya Arches Back In Valentino Minidress

Sasha Banks In Bikini Celebrates 'WrestleMania'

Nikki Bella In Bikini Celebrates 'Pool Time'

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Examines Her Swimwear

Beach Beauty 

Recently, Honolua posted a photo of her sitting on the beach sand. She donned a green floral two-piece bikini. The snapshot gave a good view of her toned and shiny thighs covered in white Beach sand. 

The surfer looked pretty and calm as she stared at the camera while her curly brown hair rested on her shoulders. 

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

By Geri Green

Skillful And Beautiful

On February 19, 2022, Honolua reminded her fans that she is a mix of talent and beauty. She posted a short video of her surfing gently in the ocean with her long surfboard. She displayed her dexterity in surfing and flaunted her chiseled abs. She was clad in a white two-piece bikini.

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

Sunkissed! 

On November 25, 2021, the young surfer took to her Instagram page to delight her fans with a picture of her flaunting her incredible bikini body. She was clad in a white two-piece string bikini as she lay on her back with her eyes closed. Honolua deliberately let the sun's rays strike on toned skin and captioned the post, "Catchin some rays🌞." 

Her followers were quick to compliment her stunning body with lovely comments and emojis in the comment section. 

One fan commented, "Scorching 🔥🙌❤️. " 

"Captivating beauty," added another fan. 

"Sun goddess,"  wrote another. 

Chilling In Bikini 

Honolua knows how to bring on her A-game when she is relaxing. On July 2, 2021, she uploaded bikinis photos of her alongside the caption "Chillin on the beach in Laguna 💟."  

In the photos, she wore a pink-and-white striped two-piece bikini. She accessorized the look with a brown bucket cap and let her brown hair flow. 

Honolua is a beautiful woman with an incredible figure and sexy body. Her fans love it when she posts bikini pictures of herself. Hopefully, she will continue doing so.

Her fans couldn't get enough of her as they commented with flames and love emojis to express their admiration for toned bikini body and beauty.

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones Stuns In Braless Sundress

Halle Berry Lets Loose In Undies

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Is 'Better In Slytherin'

Nikki Bella Offers Rear View In Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger, 43, Shows Off Her Perfect Body In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.