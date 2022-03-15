CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Claps Back At Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been taking a lot of heat for saying that "nobody wants to work these days" in a recent interview, and Dani Elle Speegle is one of the people who took issue with the celebrity's statement.

Speaking to Vogue about the Kardashian-Jenner successful business empire, the SKIMS owner shared her "advice for women in business": "Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her input was met with backlash on Twitter, with users calling her out for the clear advantages she was born with. Speegle also felt she needed to speak out, taking to Instagram to make her point.

'Eyes On Me'

The CrossFit star, 28, kept things simple and to the point. Quoting the 41-year-old socialite in her caption, she wrote: "Kim K: 'seems like nobody wants to work anymore,'" with the next line reading, "Me: Eyes on me sis 😎."

The athlete uploaded a picture of herself in a bikini wherein her sculpted muscles were in full view of the camera. Opting for a black-and-white shot for a more powerful visual effect, she posed in profile for the captivating photo that captured her from a low angle, spotlighting her six-pack abs and strong quads.

Rocking a plunging top and revealing high-cut bottoms, Speegle looked fierce as she gazed boldly ahead in the image that showcased her super-fit form and teased her curvy backside. She wore her hair down, letting her long blond tresses cascade down her shoulders.

Fans applauded the offering, as well as Speegle's stance on Kardashian's remark, rewarding the post with over 37,600 likes in just 12 hours of going live on the platform. People also reached out in the comments to commend the three-time CrossFit Games athlete for her impressive career and for all the effort she puts in at the gym.

"All that work has paid off!" wrote one person, while another user likened her to a "titan."

Other Instagrammers expressed their own opinions about Kardashian's statement. "Fixed it: seems like nobody wants to work for free (or minimal payment or for bad bosses) anymore," read one comment.

Twitter Backlash

Kardashian and her famous family have come under fire following the interview, with an excerpt shared to the Variety Twitter page being bombarded with negative comments by users who took offense at her statement, Buzzfeed reported.

In the video where the quote is taken from, the KKW Beaty mogul also said: "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments."

Twitter users reacted promptly to point out that Kardashian was born in a wealthy and famous family and grew up privileged.

"Holy sh*t, if only we could all grow up rich with influential parents and then tell less fortunate individuals that they need to work harder. I’m not even doubting that she works hard. But holy sh*t lady," tweeted one person.

"I love when people who were born to obscenely rich, highly networked and well connected parents pontificate about importance of work," said another user.

