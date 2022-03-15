CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Claps Back At Kim Kardashian

The CrossFit star, 28, kept things simple and to the point. Quoting the 41-year-old socialite in her caption, she wrote: "Kim K: 'seems like nobody wants to work anymore,'" with the next line reading, "Me: Eyes on me sis 😎."

The athlete uploaded a picture of herself in a bikini wherein her sculpted muscles were in full view of the camera. Opting for a black-and-white shot for a more powerful visual effect, she posed in profile for the captivating photo that captured her from a low angle, spotlighting her six-pack abs and strong quads.

Rocking a plunging top and revealing high-cut bottoms, Speegle looked fierce as she gazed boldly ahead in the image that showcased her super-fit form and teased her curvy backside. She wore her hair down, letting her long blond tresses cascade down her shoulders.

Fans applauded the offering, as well as Speegle's stance on Kardashian's remark, rewarding the post with over 37,600 likes in just 12 hours of going live on the platform. People also reached out in the comments to commend the three-time CrossFit Games athlete for her impressive career and for all the effort she puts in at the gym.

"All that work has paid off!" wrote one person, while another user likened her to a "titan."

Other Instagrammers expressed their own opinions about Kardashian's statement. "Fixed it: seems like nobody wants to work for free (or minimal payment or for bad bosses) anymore," read one comment.