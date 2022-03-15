Alexandra Daddario Stretches In PJs

Getty | Momodu Mansaray

Entertainment
chisom

Who knew you could earn peace by sweating in your Pajamas? 35-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario famous for her role in the Percy Jackson film, showed her Instagram followers what it's like to relax after a long week of award events.

Within the last two weeks, Alex attended the American Film Institute Art Directors Guild Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Time Magazine's Women of the Year event, and Dior's runway show at Fashion Week. All these events come on the heels of a terrifying experience with an armed stalker who threatened to shoot her in front of her home!

Alexandra Practices Yoga For Peace

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Alexandra wore mismatched PJs consisting of a navy blue round neck tee and white pants as she stretched her muscles. She started by stretching her legs in a subtle bow pose then stretched her back in a child's pose before moving into a downward dog position. Alexandra let her hair down as she moved her body enjoying every moment of the exercise.

Time Magazine Women Of The Year Gala

Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

The White Lotus actress joined millions worldwide to celebrate International Women's Day on Mar. 8 at the Time Magazine Women of the Year GalaShe stunned in a midi form-fitting mono-strap white gown. Her plain-colored dress made her bright smoky blue eyeshadow makeup stand out.

Alexandra shared a close-up of the shimmery makeup on her Instagram featuring a wide-eyed shot of herself. She tied her hair in a low messy ponytail leaving tendrils in front, and wore a muted peach lipstick.

Alexandra's thigh-high slit exposed her toned legs clad in strappy Gold Brother Vellies heeled sandal matching her gold clutch purse, and she put a black blazer over the outfit.

American Film Institute Award With 'The White Lotus' Cast

Getty | Momodu Mansaray

Alex joined the cast of The White Lotus at the American Film Institute Awards after attending the Art Directors Guild Award in Los Angeles, last weekend. She wore a cream-colored classic cocktail outfit - bandeau, high-waist midi skirt with a high slit, and a matching blazer. The 35-year-old also maintained her subtle theme by wearing natural shade makeup and styling her brunette hair in a playful feathered bob.

Stalker Ordeal

Last month, Alexandra reported harassment from a gun-carrying stalker, David Adam Cako, 24, in front of her L.A. home. The police arrived on the scene and arrested Cako who continued yelling expletives at the actress. It's still unclear whether this was a personal attack or an isolated event. Meanwhile, Cako has $35,000 bail.

