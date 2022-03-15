Alexandra Daddario Stretches In PJs

Who knew you could earn peace by sweating in your Pajamas? 35-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario famous for her role in the Percy Jackson film, showed her Instagram followers what it's like to relax after a long week of award events.

Within the last two weeks, Alex attended the American Film Institute Art Directors Guild Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Time Magazine's Women of the Year event, and Dior's runway show at Fashion Week. All these events come on the heels of a terrifying experience with an armed stalker who threatened to shoot her in front of her home!