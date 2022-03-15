Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Abs In Lingerie

You can always count on Jennifer Lopez to serve up the steamiest looks, even if it’s for an eyeglasses advertisement. The 52-year-old actress and pop superstar recently uploaded a series of photos from her Dolce & Gabbana campaign to her Instagram, and based on what she’s wearing, you’d think it’s for lingerie. Turns out it’s for D&G Eyewear.

The post, which consists of four alluring pics, is captioned, “@dolcegabbana 😎🤓🤍🖤 📷 @mertalas @macpiggott ✨ @davidgandy_official #DGDNA #DolceGabbana,” tagging photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and model David Gandy. See below.