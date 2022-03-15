Mandy Rose In Swimsuit Explains Why She 'Raises Her Voice'

WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose celebrated International Women's Day with the sexiest swimsuit picture ever. The 31-year-old athlete showed off her toned figure, letting fans know what she's working with, and let's just say we've not picked up our jaws since.

Check out the steamy snap below

Celebrating IWD

Phew! Mandy looks like a disco queen, and she packs a mean punch with this ultra-sexy outfit! From the high-rise one-piece with sheer mesh nets to the sky-high boots and two-toned biker jacket, it's had to pick a favorite part of this look. That doesn't mean we can't attempt to, though.

Mandy no doubt has a killer figure, and she flaunts it in this white one-piece revealing most of her pelvic region from her mid-riff down. The see-through mesh on the body teases fans as you can see just enough to keep you guessing. Its long-sleeve flows into a full sheer glove covering her delicate hands from the scorching sun.

Mandy's shoes also capture our hearts with their shimmery silver fringe applique on the black body, complimenting the silver platform and 6-inch heels. She styles her hair in a simple messy bun to keep the attention below her face though it's hard to ignore a pretty face like hers.

Mixing And Matching Is More Fun

Mandy remembers her love for a bathroom mirror selfie and shares a long-awaited bikini shot with her three million-plus followers. The WWE athlete said, "Haven't posted a good ole "bathroom selfie" in a minute, so here we are 🤷🏻‍♀️🤪 Also, that sun was pretty strong today."

The mismatched yellow and blue bikini combo suits her skin, and the style compliments her WWE NXT personality. The sweet bow on the yellow top and simplicity of the navy blue high-rise bottom make a perfect swimsuit outfit. Her naturally creamy skin is darker, indicating a tan which she confirmed in her caption, although she complained about the heat.

Celebrating Women

As she explained via her caption, Mandy's post was a tribute to women worldwide. The outfit choice, as daring as it passed a message. The WWE athlete pushes the boundaries that oppressed women can't, encouraging them to challenge the status quo.

"I raise my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. Happy #internationalwomensday 🙏🏻🙌🏼🖤."

Mandy Is Back In The Ring!

As an NXT champion, Mandy is the epitome of women's empowerment. Mandy is back fighting professionally, yet she hasn't entered the ring recently. During the Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade match on Roadblock, Mandy watched with other WWE women wrestlers from the viewer's box. We can't wait to see her do her thing soon.

