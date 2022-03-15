Mandy Rose In Swimsuit Explains Why She 'Raises Her Voice'

Phew! Mandy looks like a disco queen, and she packs a mean punch with this ultra-sexy outfit! From the high-rise one-piece with sheer mesh nets to the sky-high boots and two-toned biker jacket, it's had to pick a favorite part of this look. That doesn't mean we can't attempt to, though.

Mandy no doubt has a killer figure, and she flaunts it in this white one-piece revealing most of her pelvic region from her mid-riff down. The see-through mesh on the body teases fans as you can see just enough to keep you guessing. Its long-sleeve flows into a full sheer glove covering her delicate hands from the scorching sun.

Mandy's shoes also capture our hearts with their shimmery silver fringe applique on the black body, complimenting the silver platform and 6-inch heels. She styles her hair in a simple messy bun to keep the attention below her face though it's hard to ignore a pretty face like hers.