'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Speaks Up For Jennie Nguyen After Racism Scandal

When Barlow is then asked, point-blank, whether she flat Bravo's decision to cut ties with Nguyen was "fair," she said she felt the decision was "hard" for everyone involved.

"I think that that was a tough decision for them to make and it was really hard for everybody involved and I hope she's doing amazing."

She was then questioned about whether Nguyen deserves a "second chance."

"I think everyone in life deserves a second chance," Barlow confirmed. "That's what we're trying to do: Just be a little bit better every single day and hopefully we learn from our mistakes and don't make them again. And I think that's how we learn sometimes: We have to make mistakes to learn."