'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Speaks Up For Jennie Nguyen After Racism Scandal

Lisa Barlow believes everyone deserves a second chance, even her former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Jennie Nguyen, who shared a number of racist posts on Facebook years ago and was ultimately fired from the show.
Lisa Barlow Hopes Jennie Nguyen Is Doing 'Amazing' Post-Racism Scandal
Lisa Barlow was questioned about Jennie Nguyen's exit from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during an interview with TMZ on March 14. And during her chat with the outlet, which took place outside of an undisclosed airport, Barlow made some surprising revelations about her castmate.
"You know, she texted me and I haven't heard from her since," Barlow revealed. "You know, Jennie's always been nice to me so I hope everything's good with Jennie. And she's always been really busy. They're serial entrepreneurs so I'm sure they're really busy."
Lisa Barlow Says The Decision To Fire Jennie Nguyen From 'RHOSLC' Was 'Tough'
When Barlow is then asked, point-blank, whether she flat Bravo's decision to cut ties with Nguyen was "fair," she said she felt the decision was "hard" for everyone involved.
"I think that that was a tough decision for them to make and it was really hard for everybody involved and I hope she's doing amazing."
She was then questioned about whether Nguyen deserves a "second chance."
"I think everyone in life deserves a second chance," Barlow confirmed. "That's what we're trying to do: Just be a little bit better every single day and hopefully we learn from our mistakes and don't make them again. And I think that's how we learn sometimes: We have to make mistakes to learn."
Lisa Barlow Looks Back On Hot Mic Moment
Barlow also discussed her strained relationship with former friend Meredith Marks, who she accused of cheating on her husband amid a hot mic scene on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
"I think after my hot mic rant moment there's going to be a lot of repair to be done and I'm definitely willing to work for that," Barlow replied. "We can always hope. At the end of the day, it's forgiveness, right? So at the end of the day, we hope for forgiveness. I learned a lot from my last season, you now? And I'm definitely making changes. I will always be [checking my mic]."
Lisa Barlow Is Learning From Her Mistakes
"You know what? I think the big thing is to talk it out before you even get to a hot mic moment. Like, I think that's what I'm going to learn," she explained. "Like, 'Hey, maybe I need to learn to like, not keep everything inside and vent a little sooner, in small doses."
Barlow and her castmates began filming the upcoming third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City earlier this year.