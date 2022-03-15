55-year-old Salma Hayek just won't let up on the red carpet as she stunned in royal purple velvet Gucci dress. The House of Gucci actress showed off her exquisite curves in a form-fitting dress, earning her a spot on everyone's top ten best-dressed list for the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. In classic Salma fashion, she did so much without doing so much - making a statement in such a demure outfit!
Salma Hayek Stuns In Plunging Gown
Salma's Velvet Dress
Salma accompanied her Instagram post with a cheeky caption saying, "sometimes in an effort to cover something, other things show up more." The Bandidas actress referred to her poor attempt at covering up her black lace mini-underskirt with her long velvet skirt and inevitably showing off her booming bosoms ready to spill at any moment.
The princess cut dress with structured long-sleeves had frilly lace hemming on the neckline and cuffs. They replaced any jewelry piece Salma would've won and perfectly too. The only accessory she wore was a shiny diamond-silver earring with an eagle-form on top of her ear. She also wore matching black pumps to elevate her small frame, showing her toned legs through a thigh-high slit.
Makeup And Skincare Routine
While the back of Salma's dress equally caught some attention due to its lacey cover, her subtle makeup in front did some talking of its own. She wore makeup products from her friend Charlotte Tilbury expertly applied by Charlotte's niece Sofia Tilbury.
"Salma wears the SMOOTHING, MODERN MATTES of my Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette and my Colour Chameleon in Black Diamonds for GORGEOUS, SMOKEY look!!"
Charlotte proceeded to list some of the other skincare products Salma uses that maintain her age-defying silky smooth skin. Some include the Magic set consisting of Crystal Elixir, Cream, and Eye Rescue, then the new Collagen Superfusion facial oil.
This year isn't Salma's first collaboration with Tilbury as the business mogul revealed on her page.
Salma Returns As Kitty Softpaws
After two roles in major blockbusters last year, Salma is ready to return to voice-acting, reprising her role as Kitty Softpaws in the adult animation Puss in Boots sequel, The Last Wish. Deadline broke the news in an exclusive publication revealing more information, including new and returning casts and a release date.
Salma Leaves The BAFTAs For Family Time
According to the Daily Mail UK, Salma left the BAFTA red carpet to join her child Valentina and husband Francois-Henri Pinault for a family dinner.