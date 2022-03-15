Salma Hayek Stuns In Plunging Gown

Salma accompanied her Instagram post with a cheeky caption saying, "sometimes in an effort to cover something, other things show up more." The Bandidas actress referred to her poor attempt at covering up her black lace mini-underskirt with her long velvet skirt and inevitably showing off her booming bosoms ready to spill at any moment.

The princess cut dress with structured long-sleeves had frilly lace hemming on the neckline and cuffs. They replaced any jewelry piece Salma would've won and perfectly too. The only accessory she wore was a shiny diamond-silver earring with an eagle-form on top of her ear. She also wore matching black pumps to elevate her small frame, showing her toned legs through a thigh-high slit.