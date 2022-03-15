Devin Booker Reveals The Dynamics Of Dating Kendall Jenner

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker and his supermodel girlfriend Kendall Jenner would probably never give fans something to work with, but that never affects their low-key romance. Since they started dating in 2020 (that the public knows), the couple hasn't made any official public appearance together. Sure, cameras occasionally capture them on the street or at a game.

Still, there's never an actual "couple moment," and even when they do post each other on Instagram, it's never direct - No grand love declaration or gushing.

In a sit down with the Wall Street Journal, Booker opened up in a rare tell-all interview about his relationship with the reality TV star.