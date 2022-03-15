Devin Booker Reveals The Dynamics Of Dating Kendall Jenner

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker and his supermodel girlfriend Kendall Jenner would probably never give fans something to work with, but that never affects their low-key romance. Since they started dating in 2020 (that the public knows), the couple hasn't made any official public appearance together. Sure, cameras occasionally capture them on the street or at a game.

Still, there's never an actual "couple moment," and even when they do post each other on Instagram, it's never direct - No grand love declaration or gushing.

In a sit down with the Wall Street Journal, Booker opened up in a rare tell-all interview about his relationship with the reality TV star.

Devin Is In A Good Place With Kendall

Getty | Kevork Djansezian

When asked if it was hard being in the spotlight as an NBA player and the highest-paid model in the world's boyfriend, he replied negatively. Devin told the interviewer that he's enjoying life to the fullest now, even though it hasn't always been that way.

"I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."

While Devin said so much, he really didn't give anything away about his relationship with his lady love, so fans are left once more speculating.

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Double Date

Getty | Kevin Mazur

During the Super Bowl LVI game on Sunday, Feb. 13, Booker joined his girlfriend, Hailey Bieber, and husband, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a pre-game brunch. The group banded together at an outdoor eatery catching up and getting ready for the game.

While the ladies couldn't get enough of each other, the men looked ready to enter the SoFi arena ASAP! It was one of the rare moments Kendall and Devin were seen in public, and still, they didn't sit close to each other. (Sidebar: at this point, we need a petition for them to give the fans something to work with!)

Kendall Isn't Ready For Marriage

Shutterstock | 842245

On the other hand, E! reports that Kendall isn't ready for wedding bells anytime soon, even though they're going strong. A source told the entertainment magazine that,

"Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding. She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."

Maybe Next Time?

Getty | Gotham

The source continued saying,

"Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated and loved and it warms her heart," the source said. "They have a sweet relationship, and the family loves seeing them together and seeing her happy."

So even though wedding nuptials are off the table, for now, there's no telling what tomorrow would bring.

