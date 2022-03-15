'Get Over It': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador On Competing With Heather And Gina

Shannon Beador claims she wasn't trying to compete with Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter's trip to New York City on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County -- but not everyone believes her.
Shannon Beador Wanted To Check In On Her 'RHOC' Castmates
Shannon Beador was accused of being jealous of the friendship between Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County as she threw a dinner for her co-stars and the two of them headed to the east coast to spend time with their families. However, according to Beador, she wasn't feeling envious or trying to compete with her cast mates as she called them and made a point to ensure her dinner event was extra fun.
"I knew that they were in New York so I thought it would be fun since we were all together to [call and] check in on them and see how their trip was going, just nothing but good intentions," Beador insisted on the RHOC: After Show on March 11.
Shannon Beador Was Triggered To A Past Moment On 'RHOC'
Looking back at the many years she's spent on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador said her best time was in Tahiti with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge amid season 10.
"We went and had a dinner that basically consisted of shots of whatever alcohol they gave us. And Heather was at another dinner that was much more mellow and at one point, they called us and we were so beyond trashed and Vicki goes, ‘Let’s have more fun than they’re having,’" Beador recalled.
So, when Dubrow and Kirschenheiter were in the Big Apple letting loose, Beador felt reminded by the way she felt during that call.
"I’m not going to lie, it was kind of boring. Everyone was kind of sitting there,” she admitted of her dinner.
Shannon Beador Was Happy To See Heather Dubrow And Gina Kirschenheiter Having Fun
After speaking to Dubrow and Kirschenheiter, who had indulged in plenty of alcoholic beverages as they stepped away from their lives at home in Southern California, Beador insisted she was happy that they were getting along so fittingly.
"It sounded like they were having tons of fun, good for them. I’m glad their having fun — but let’s have fun too. Get over it. There’s no competition. I don’t have time for [competition]. No," she stated.
Emily Simpson Isn't Convinced There Wasn't More To It
In her own segment of the RHOC: After Show, Simpson said, "I feel like there was definitely a sense of jealousy that Gina and Heather were hitting it off when the two of them were in New York and so Shannon clearly wanted to make it like we were having more fun, like we weren’t missing out on their trip and we were having more fun."
To see more of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, don't miss new episodes on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.