'Get Over It': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador On Competing With Heather And Gina

Shannon Beador was accused of being jealous of the friendship between Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County as she threw a dinner for her co-stars and the two of them headed to the east coast to spend time with their families. However, according to Beador, she wasn't feeling envious or trying to compete with her cast mates as she called them and made a point to ensure her dinner event was extra fun.

"I knew that they were in New York so I thought it would be fun since we were all together to [call and] check in on them and see how their trip was going, just nothing but good intentions," Beador insisted on the RHOC: After Show on March 11.