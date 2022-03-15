Jennifer Lopez Does 'Platypus Walks' For Firm Glutes

Jennifer is well-known for her rigorous training routine and posts snippets of her workouts on social media daily. The singer makes an effort to go to the gym every day. She pushes herself to get moving even when she doesn't feel like it.

The incredibly disciplined diva told US Weekly, "Very rarely will I skip my workout. Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum."

Her lower body routine consists of:

- Supported lunges with dumbbells into weighted rope crunches

- Single dumbbell sumo squats into hanging leg raises

- Weighted leg presses into calf raises

- Seated leg extensions into weighted lying leg curls

- Weighted hip thrusts into calf raises

In addition to "platypus walks" which target glutes, watch JLo do them below.