Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Stephen Curry

Celebrity couple Steph and Ayesha Curry tugged on our heartstrings earlier today as the cookbook author wished her NBA player husband a happy birthday on Instagram. The couple who've been together for ten years now (they renewed their vows last year in a private ceremony) keep debunking trouble in paradise rumors.

The Golden State Warriors star turns 34 today, and his leading lady is letting the world know he's the best thing that ever happened to her, and she'd never trade their love for anything despite what rumors say.