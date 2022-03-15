Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Stephen Curry

Entertainment
Celebrity couple Steph and Ayesha Curry tugged on our heartstrings earlier today as the cookbook author wished her NBA player husband a happy birthday on Instagram. The couple who've been together for ten years now (they renewed their vows last year in a private ceremony) keep debunking trouble in paradise rumors.

The Golden State Warriors star turns 34 today, and his leading lady is letting the world know he's the best thing that ever happened to her, and she'd never trade their love for anything despite what rumors say.

The Many Faces Of Steph Curry

Ayesha shared a picture of Steph looking dapper in a cream-colored double-breasted suit and turtleneck sweater. He completed his outfit with a matching pair of sneakers as he posed for the camera. However, the rest of the pictures in the carousel aren't like the cover photo, which shows the multifaceted life of the Currys. From playing in the backyard with their son Canon to the single buttoned suit, Steph wore for their vow renewal - it all points to his double identity as a husband and father.

Ayesha Thanks Steph

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! You bring our family so much joy and happiness. We love you beyond measure. The year ahead is bright and I can’t wait to watch you grow and thrive even more. To my favorite person in the world, happy birthday @stephencurry30 ! 🥰🥰🥰."

Ayesha's message thanks Steph for all he does as a father and husband, saying she and the children love him. Then she prays for a "bright" year, saying she can't wait to watch her favorite person in the world grow older.

A Promise Of Forever

This couple doesn't shy away from declaring their affections, as they've demonstrated consistently on their social media. On Valentine's day, they both shared the same images of themselves promising a forever love along with the rest of the world.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life! I love to love ya baby. You’re the best and then some to infinity and beyond. 🖤."

Steph replied,

"Always and forever My Woman! Never a day that I’m not amazed by you 😍"

About Last Night Show

The Currys took their playfulness to YouTube with their miniseries About Last Night, inviting fellow celebrity couples for a games night. Ayesha serves as the host asking controversial questions to get the show buzzing while Steph takes a break from hooping three-pointers to serving drinks at the bar.

