Rita Ora Shows Major Skin In Elie Saab Dress

Getty | Karwai Tang

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Rita Ora basically forgot her underwear for a sizzling display that still stayed classy as she attended last weekend's Critics Choice Awards. The 31-year-old singer ditched her signature bikinis for a chic and designer display while rocking up to the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel on Sunday night, with photos on the red carpet showing her in celeb-adored Elie Saab.

Rita oozed glamor as she showcased her sizzling figure in the crushed velvet number - the blonde had gone choppy and segmented, with plenty of skin on show despite the dress being long-sleeved and conservative at the neckline.

The Latest

Ariana Debose Beats Caitríona Balfe For Supporting Actress

Naomi Campbell Looks Classy In Burberry

Lady Gaga Takes On Joanna Scanlan For Lead Actress

Selena Gomez Flawless In Cut-Out Louis Vuitton

Salma Hayek Wows In Plunging Gucci At BAFTAs

Stuns In Cut-Out Elie Saab

Scroll for the photos. The British hitmaker posed backed by greenery and the hotel's signage as she wore the figure-hugging and banded dress. All thigh slit and with diagonal cut-outs showing off her stomach, hips, and where one might usually don underpants, the gown also boasted a sweeping train finish, with Rita posing in diamonds and with a chic manicure matching the dress' velvet fabrics.

Health & Lifestyle

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

By Cha Miñoza

See More Photos Below

Getty | Michael Kovac

The "Let You Love Me" singer garnered plenty of thumbs-up on social media, but she likewise managed to spark pregnancy rumors. The Daily Mail quickly covered the event, which Rita attended with 46-year-old beau Taika Waititi, and it looks like fans think the star is expecting.

"I'm not sure if it's the cut of the dress but in certain pictures she looks like she's in early stages of pregnancy," one user wrote. Echoing the thought, another fan replied: "Rita looks about 12 weeks pregnant." Rita tends to keep her relationship with the Thor director private - last year, she said she was in a "great place" in her life.

Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Olympian Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Does Risky Rock Balance

Linking Music And Fashion

Getty | Michael Kovac

Rita, who has been posting from Milan amid Fashion Week recently, has opened up on her style views. Turns out, she sees a link between fashion and her music career.

"I love how music and fashion are so similar. We need each other. At the moment music feeds off fashion and fashion feeds of music and when they get together they fuse perfectly," she told Elle.

All About 'Details'

The social media favorite continued: "My style is not quite as girly as some of these outfits. I usually like to switch it up and mix it with a tomboy vibe—in a beanie or a cap and add color pops. I'm all about textures and details." For more from Rita, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Turns Heads With Old And New Photos

Olympian Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Does Risky Rock Balance

Danica Patrick In Bikini Impresses With Yoga Handstand

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.