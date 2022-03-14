Rita Ora Shows Major Skin In Elie Saab Dress

Rita Ora basically forgot her underwear for a sizzling display that still stayed classy as she attended last weekend's Critics Choice Awards. The 31-year-old singer ditched her signature bikinis for a chic and designer display while rocking up to the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel on Sunday night, with photos on the red carpet showing her in celeb-adored Elie Saab.

Rita oozed glamor as she showcased her sizzling figure in the crushed velvet number - the blonde had gone choppy and segmented, with plenty of skin on show despite the dress being long-sleeved and conservative at the neckline.