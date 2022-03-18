Sofia Vergara In Figure-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana By The Ocean

Sofia Vergara has been showing vixen vibes in a sizzling Dolce & Gabbana look as she poses glamorously by ocean waters. The sitcom star and America's Got Talent judge has many strings to her bow - alongside her acting career and popular denim collection with Walmart, the Latina also holds an ambassador status with luxury Italian designer D&G.

Posting to Instagram earlier on in the pandemic, the 49-year-old flaunted her killer figure in a lace black dress, highlighting her famous curves and looking drop-dead gorgeous. Check it out below.

Stuns In D&G By The Ocean

Scroll for the photo. Sofia had glammed up as she rocked a bold red lip, sending out bombshell vibes and her hourglass figure. The actress was photographed on a stone wall and backed by scenic ocean waters and distant hills while wearing a plunging and skintight lace midi dress. Refined fabrics hugged the actress' every curve, with a leg flash likely delighting her army of followers.

Sofia also posed by a chic Dolce & Gabbana handbag, smiling and looking a little knowing as she wrote: "It still means so much to me that I was part of this very special campaign with @dolcegabbana 💕✨ #Devotion #tb."

While rival designer brands opt for younger faces, seen with Dua Lipa for Versace and Hailey Bieber for YSL, Dolce & Gabbana has spotted Vergara's endorsement potential. Upon joining the high-end label, the Colombian-born star stated:

“This is a brand I have loved for so long. I am feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy, where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I❤️U D&G!!”

D&G Loves Her

The brand's co-founders, meanwhile, gushed over Sofia in a statement, saying: “Sofia Vergara perfectly embodies the woman of Dolce&Gabbana: beautiful, sunny and feminine. Her smile and her energy illuminate the shots of the new campaign!” Vergara also boasts an eyewear collab amid her many business ventures. In fact, her latest post came as promo for it.

That 'Titanic' Reference

Posting in March and in a skintight red dress while donning chic eyeglasses, Sofia referenced the iconic movie Titanic, telling fans:

"Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls. Wearing these readers…and only these readers. 🎨🤣🤣 Check out the NEW Liliana frames (in red! So sexy!) and my trusted go-to, los fabulosos, the Teresa readers." For more from Sofia, check out her Instagram.

