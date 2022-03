Kyrie Irving's vaccination status has been the biggest story for the Brooklyn Nets this season, even ahead of Kevin Durant's injury or James Harden's trade.

Irving's part-time availability has been a controversial subject all year long, with some urging him to get the shot and others lauding him for standing up to the mandate.

But regardless of where you stand on this issue, the fact that he's able to attend games but not suit up has been a bit of a head-scratcher.