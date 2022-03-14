Lady Gaga dazzled while pulling out all the stops at the 2022 BAFTA over the weekend. The singer-turned-actress put on a sensational and super-classy display while in custom-made Ralph Lauren as she graced the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday - in fact, the "Bad Romance" hitmaker donned two glam looks in one night, quickly changing into another gown for the Critics Choice Awards.

Photos showed Gaga, 35, attending the BAFTA in a plunging and braless Ralph Lauren dress, going for a forest green color and a floor-length finish. Check it out below.