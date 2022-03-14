Lady Gaga Wows In Braless Ralph Lauren At BAFTA

Getty | Samir Hussein

Geri Green

Lady Gaga dazzled while pulling out all the stops at the 2022 BAFTA over the weekend. The singer-turned-actress put on a sensational and super-classy display while in custom-made Ralph Lauren as she graced the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday - in fact, the "Bad Romance" hitmaker donned two glam looks in one night, quickly changing into another gown for the Critics Choice Awards.

Photos showed Gaga, 35, attending the BAFTA in a plunging and braless Ralph Lauren dress, going for a forest green color and a floor-length finish. Check it out below.

Stuns In Ralph Lauren Couture

Scroll for photos. The House of Gucci star didn't walk away with any wins for the movie she and Salma Hayek co-star in, but she wound up fronting media outlets for the outfit alone. Gaga opted for classic American designer Ralph Lauren. The blonde showcased her tiny waist and cleavage in a sleeveless and fishtail dress with a cinched waist - the bombshell look came with satin and partially ruched fabrics, a sweeping and dramatic train, plus dark platform heels to complete the ensemble.

Gaga also posed holding a feathery and chain-suspended handbag, with her signature blonde hair worn curled and down. Massive diamonds accessorized the already chic getup.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Samir Hussein

The Chromatica singer was joined on the red carpet by stars including Daisy Ridley and Emma Watson. Not long after the BAFTAs, she showcased yet more chest in a very daring and segmented Gucci dress from the Italian designer's Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.

As to the BAFTAs look, it quickly made headlines at kingpin magazine Vogue, who wrote: "With a cluster of Tiffany & Co. diamonds and emeralds around her neck, the look read: Hollywood, but with a playful twist."

Changing Her Tune

Getty | Neil Mockford

Gaga once made controversial style headlines - nobody's forgotten her VMAs meat dress. The style icon had, back in the day, explained her outrageous fashion choices, stating:

"There's always a dichotomy within me. If you see me dressing really out there, I tend to be self-deprecating inside. When I dress like a lady, I tend to be feeling very wild and confident. That sounds bizarre, but I get a lot of sh-t done with that blond hair. I haven't changed. It's just that I'm almost 30. I'm learning how to function effectively in society."

'House of Gucci' Era

The Grammy winner continues to make headlines for 2021-released movie House of Gucci, one propelling the luxury label to the forefront of fashion headlines. For more, give Gaga's Instagram a follow.

