CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Is 'Better In Slytherin'

Proving she knows how to work her angles, the three-time CrossFit Games athlete put her sculpted stomach and strong thighs on show in a sultry pose highlighting her muscle definition. Perched atop a desiccated tree branch, she sat on her hip and stretched out one leg to the side, folding the other one underneath it.

The image captured her from the front, delivering an eyeful of her six-pack abs and powerful quads. Speegle leaned a hand on the branch, prompting up her chiseled torso, and tucked the other arm behind her head with a biceps flex that reminded everyone why she ranked 4th in North America at the 2021 CrossFit Open.

The 28-year-old wore a black-and-gold string bikini with a scooped waistline and high-cut bottoms perfect for flaunting her flat tummy and muscular legs. The plunging set exposed her cleavage and flattered her bronzed tan.

Snapped against a verdant backdrop of lush greenery that further emphasized her glowing bronze, Speegle flipped her hair to the side, letting her unruly locks freely cascade down her back. She finished off the sizzling look with chic sunglasses sporting golden frames.

The upload came with a big realization for the athlete, who took to her caption to confess: "I’ve always said I would wanna be a Gryffindor🦁 ...but I think the fashion might be better in Slytherin 🐍." She dubbed herself a "Potterhead" in the hashtags, which also included "12daysofbikinis."