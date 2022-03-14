CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Is 'Better In Slytherin'

instagram | Dani Elle Speegle

In the words of one fan, Dani Elle Speegle was "breaking hearts and taking souls" as she posed on a beach in a skimpy bikini for an Instagram update revealing her Harry Potter preferences. Magic was definitely afoot as the CrossFit star showed off her spectacularly fit body, looking spellbinding in a snakeskin-print two-piece that made her reconsider her favorite Hogwarts House.

Check it out below!

'Better In Slytherin'

Proving she knows how to work her angles, the three-time CrossFit Games athlete put her sculpted stomach and strong thighs on show in a sultry pose highlighting her muscle definition. Perched atop a desiccated tree branch, she sat on her hip and stretched out one leg to the side, folding the other one underneath it.

The image captured her from the front, delivering an eyeful of her six-pack abs and powerful quads. Speegle leaned a hand on the branch, prompting up her chiseled torso, and tucked the other arm behind her head with a biceps flex that reminded everyone why she ranked 4th in North America at the 2021 CrossFit Open.

The 28-year-old wore a black-and-gold string bikini with a scooped waistline and high-cut bottoms perfect for flaunting her flat tummy and muscular legs. The plunging set exposed her cleavage and flattered her bronzed tan.

Snapped against a verdant backdrop of lush greenery that further emphasized her glowing bronze, Speegle flipped her hair to the side, letting her unruly locks freely cascade down her back. She finished off the sizzling look with chic sunglasses sporting golden frames.

The upload came with a big realization for the athlete, who took to her caption to confess: "I’ve always said I would wanna be a Gryffindor🦁 ...but I think the fashion might be better in Slytherin 🐍." She dubbed herself a "Potterhead" in the hashtags, which also included "12daysofbikinis."

She's A Potterhead

The suggestive photo brought out the Potterhead in many of her followers, who agreed that Speegle would make a wonderful addition to Slytherin.

"Slytherin are known for and value ambition, cunning, leadership, and resourcefulness. That’s not a bad way to be," said one person.

"Slytherin rocks!!! And you are an awesome example of hard work + determination = ultimate beauty!" gushed a second fan.

One user had little to contribute in terms of Hogwarts lore but still wanted to chime in: "I probably have to catch up on Harry Potter. Incredible physique 🔥"

Meanwhile, another Instagrammer got right down to the chase: "May I borrow your abs for vacation please?"

Speegle is a hardcore Harry Potter fan. The CrossFit star described herself as a "huge nerd" in an interview with The Barbell Spin, sharing she loves the fantasy franchise. Her favorite movies also include Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, The Hunger Games, and V for Vendetta, as well as "anything with Benedict Cumberbatch in it."

