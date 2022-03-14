Rebel Wilson Dazzles In Giambattista Valli Couture At BAFTA

Getty | David M. Benett

chisom

Before BAFTA Awards hostess for the night, Rebel Wilson, got people doubled over in laughter with her witty jokes, she dazzled on the red carpet wearing Giambattista Valli couture. The Australian actress looked like a princess in the full skirt dress as she prepared to deliver the performance of her life. Her fears over losing her humor along with her weight were unfounded because she delivered well as "Fat Amy" would have.

Rebel Wears Tulle On The Red Carpet

Getty | Dave J Hogan

Rebel, 42, wore an off-shoulder mesh tulle dress with a sequin detail bodice. The black tulle skirt formed a triple tier right below her bum, and a single layer of material wrapped her shoulders, forming a see-through neckline. A black satin ribbon sash formed a bow belt around her waist, cinching it to form a subtle hourglass figure.

The Senior Year actress then accessorized with a Bulgari clutch purse and silver jewelry pieces. She styled her hair in a low bun leaving some hair in the front to frame one side of her face and wore Jimmy Choo shoes. The phenomenal look came together in under an hour based on her Instagram share!

Giambattista Valli And Tulle

Getty | Victor VIRGILE

The Giambattista Valli dress is from the OOS SS19 collection. The Italian fashion house is fond of dramatic tulle skirt designs and chiffon materials. Its just-concluded Fashion Week Showing features similar styles with slight tweaks to suit 2022.

Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection showed many bright colors, black and white chiffon and tulle full-skirt dresses and off-shoulder bodices like Rebel's BAFTA outfit.

Overcoming Her Hosting Fear

Shutterstock | 1486838

When Rebel announced herself as the host for this year's BAFTA Awards, she joked about making it a disaster with awkward jokes on her Instagram feed. Within jokes lies truth, and it appears the Australian actress feared her weight loss might not make her funny anymore since the "funny fat girl" trope was down the drain; after all, her team opposed her decision to book more gigs.

Fortunately, when she held the mic in her hand, it all came back to her in a rush, and she had guests laughing like there's no tomorrow. She even shaded Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for being in an open relationship, but it's all love.

Rebel's Opening Monologue

Getty | David M. Benett

Rebel brought her Australian charm to London and delivered an impressive monologue teasing the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry about their Oprah tell-all interview. Rebel also joked about her dramatic weight loss saying, "clearly it was to get Robert Pattinson's attention."

