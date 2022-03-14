Lashana Lynch In Prada Proves To Be A Fan-Favorite AT BAFTAs

Lashana wore a "black tech satin dress with asymmetrical neckline, embellished by a macro bow with shoulder train and black silk décolleté" with matching black pointed-toe shoes. She styled her hair in opera finger curls and brightened her makeup with red lipstick - there'll be no "wig-off reveal" at the end of the night.

Lashana snagged one of the coveted actor's masks as the Rising Star of the Year. What makes the win more special is that it's a fan-voted category, meaning hundreds of thousands of viewers rooting for her out there. That must be the most important type of award for actors.