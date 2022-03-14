Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Scroll for the photo. The Morning Show star, now earning double the $1 million per episode she netted during later seasons of Friends, stunned while in a low-cut, silky, and deep blue dress, one worn braless and showing off both some cleavage and a golden tan.

Photographed seated amid a row of others, Aniston sent the camera a direct gaze and slight smile, with the satin dress hugging her every curve - the actress also donned diamond jewelry as she held a dazzling and sparkly silver handbag. Poker straight locks and a face of discreet makeup completed the gorgeous look.