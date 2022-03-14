Jennifer Aniston keeps on wowing. The sitcom star, 53, has a photo of her in a plunging evening dress that's gaining likes - even when not posted to her own Instagram, photos of Aniston just keep gaining attention. Jennifer, best known for starring in the hit series Friends from 1994-2004, was photographed at an event looking sizzling in a revealing look, but it was a flawless finish as usual from the girl behind Rachel Green. Check it out below
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress
Stuns In Slinky Dress
Scroll for the photo. The Morning Show star, now earning double the $1 million per episode she netted during later seasons of Friends, stunned while in a low-cut, silky, and deep blue dress, one worn braless and showing off both some cleavage and a golden tan.
Photographed seated amid a row of others, Aniston sent the camera a direct gaze and slight smile, with the satin dress hugging her every curve - the actress also donned diamond jewelry as she held a dazzling and sparkly silver handbag. Poker straight locks and a face of discreet makeup completed the gorgeous look.
See More Photos Below
The ex to Fight Club actor Brad Pitt, now single following her second divorce from husband Justin Theroux, is fresh from an Instagram post taking things away from herself.
Joining celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and Ukraine-born Mila Kunis in supporting Ukrainians amid the February-commenced Russian invasion, Aniston shared a photo of female soldiers for International Women's Day 2022, this year dedicating her post to those in the thrust of the crisis.
Support For Ukraine
Taking to her caption as she addressed her 40 million followers, the Murder Mystery star wrote: "Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists..."
"To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you 🙏🏼 I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here (and in my stories!!)," she added with a heart emoji.
Instagram Loves Her
Jen broke Instagram's records during her 2019 join. The star is now followed by celebrities including singer Selena Gomez, actress Salma Hayek, plus Oscar winner Halle Berry.