Elizabeth Hurley In Sheer Minidress Teases Irresistible Offer

Entertainment
Geri Green

Elizabeth Hurley has been serving up a treat and an irresistible offer all in one go. The bombshell, 56, was all smiles as she flaunted her world-famous figure in a sheer beach minidress last year, also rocking a little swimwear beneath it and generously offering her followers 30% off their purchases - of course, provided they were made at Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Shouting out the brand she founded in 2005, the ex to Hugh Grant stunned while under bamboo awnings and in a tropical location, and the post has now topped 100,000 likes.

Stuns In Sheer Minidress

Scroll for the photo. Hurley posed confidently and showcased her endlessly long legs while in a strappy and woven lace minidress. Sheer fabrics here peeped the blue-eyed beauty's killer abs, also highlighting her tiny waist as she rocked a white two-piece beneath. Liz sent out her high cheekbones and pearly whites as she smiled likely makeup-free, also holding a woven and multicolor beach bag.

Taking to her caption, the British beauty told fans: "Taken at @chevalblancrandheli early last year..... check out Elizabethhurley.com and use EXT30 at checkout for 30% off my favourite white edit 💗💗💗."

The photo came amid a killer leggy minidress one, with Hurley seen throwing her legs up while on plush velvet couches and wearing a hot pink and stunning minidress. Similar was donned for a late 2021 post as the Estee Lauder ambassador went sparkly in a thigh-skimming pink number and shouted out Italian designer Donatella Versace.

"Happy Christmas!! Distracted from my #ankleinjury by whom I got in my stocking 😘😘😘🎄🎄🎄 @versace @donatella_versace," she wrote.

Selling Merch Before The Kardashians

Hurley comes old-school when it comes to celebrities selling merch. The Austin Powers alum is approaching 20 years of retailing Elizabeth Hurley Beach, a label catering to girls as young as 13.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she writes on her website.

Gaining Followers

Shutterstock | 242987224

Hurley has gained approximately 100,000 IG followers since posting her snap. Her account is followed by famous faces including Bravo star Lisa Rinna, sitcom star Sofia Vergara, plus former Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo. The Estee Lauder face boasts a total 2.3 million followers. On IG, she introduces herself as a "mummy, actress, model, farmer" and "bikini designer." For more, give her account a follow.

