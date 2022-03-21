Elizabeth Hurley In Sheer Minidress Teases Irresistible Offer

Elizabeth Hurley has been serving up a treat and an irresistible offer all in one go. The bombshell, 56, was all smiles as she flaunted her world-famous figure in a sheer beach minidress last year, also rocking a little swimwear beneath it and generously offering her followers 30% off their purchases - of course, provided they were made at Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Shouting out the brand she founded in 2005, the ex to Hugh Grant stunned while under bamboo awnings and in a tropical location, and the post has now topped 100,000 likes.