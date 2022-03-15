Doja Cat Impresses In Plunging Carolina Herrera

Fashion enthusiasts are sure to love what Carolina Herrera offered for the fall season, with several showstopping pieces that stood out. Detailed patterns could be seen in several of the entries on the runway, including long trains, a minidress with a tulle train in pink, fitted white shirts, and silk moiré ball skirts in fuchsia.

Of course, no Carolina Herrera presentation would be complete without one of the quintessential looks from the brand – the jacket, blouse, and coat dress, with the prerequisite full sleeves featured. There were also reinterpretations of other classic Herrera looks, including black cigarette pants with a fitted black cardigan, and a split-front ball skirt.