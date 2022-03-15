Wes Gordon, the fashion designer and creative mind behind Carolina Herrera, has returned to New York Fashion Week to present the label’s Fall Collection to the public and judging by the early reports, it is a winning presentation that served plenty of looks that will be threatening concrete jungles within the year. With an audience that included some of the biggest celebrities in the world, Carolina Herrera is back with clothing that is made with the strong, bold woman of today.
Doja Cat Impresses In Plunging Carolina Herrera
Standouts From The Collection
Fashion enthusiasts are sure to love what Carolina Herrera offered for the fall season, with several showstopping pieces that stood out. Detailed patterns could be seen in several of the entries on the runway, including long trains, a minidress with a tulle train in pink, fitted white shirts, and silk moiré ball skirts in fuchsia.
Of course, no Carolina Herrera presentation would be complete without one of the quintessential looks from the brand – the jacket, blouse, and coat dress, with the prerequisite full sleeves featured. There were also reinterpretations of other classic Herrera looks, including black cigarette pants with a fitted black cardigan, and a split-front ball skirt.
Doja Cat Brings Serious Drama To Red Carpet
Carolina Herrera is a popular brand among the world’s elite, which extends to Hollywood as well. In tow for this year’s presentation included Alexandra Daddario, Alisha Boe, Sabrina Carpenter, and Oscar-nominated actress Ariana DeBose. Those in attendance were definitely great representatives of the Millennial crowd that Carolina Herrera is aggressively courting as of late. In a tribute to the generation, the collection also included plenty to keep them occupied, including party dresses with corseted bodices, strapless gowns, metallic sequins, and elements of plissé tulle for added measure.
Pop singer Doja Cat is a fan of the label and at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards, she showed up in Carolina Herrera's plunging black avant-garde down, with heavy eyeliner to match to elevate the dramatic effect for the red carpet. The floor-length gown included a giant bow in the back and black tulle at the waist. Hands down, one of the best looks of that night!
Sandra Oh Stuns In Silver Lamé
The brand is synonymous with expertly creating amazing apparel from a vast array of fabrics, and for this year’s presentation, Carolina Herrera opted for dark blue denim, taffetas and faille, cotton shirting, embroidered threadwork, and a lurex brocade that made for a glitzy presentation for the models showcasing the looks for the audience.
One star that made quite the entry with the latest Carolina Herrera releases was Sandra Oh, who was nearly impossible to miss at this year's SAG Awards by showing up in a silver lamé bow-strap tiered gown. The bold look didn't require much else, so Sandra Oh wore minimal jewelry and a small emerald clutch as her main accessories - a fun look that made several best-dressed lists.
Carolina Herrera Delivers The Wow Factor
The latest collection from Carolina Herrera definitely pushed boundaries visually, but what sets the brand apart from others is knowing what it does the best and delivering on that season after season. The show must go on, but Carolina Herrera will always deliver magical apparel.