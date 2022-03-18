Chanel West Coast Folds Legs In Sheer Minidress

Chanel West Coast has been impressing her 3.6 million Instagram followers by folding her toned legs and modeling a super-hot and statement minidress. The MTV star, 33, posted in May 2021 to shout out the Ridiculousness series she's starred on since 2011, with a welcoming and on-set snap showing off her pandemic weight loss and her flawless sense of style.

Chanel, last year ditching L.A. for a new life in Miami, has kept one thing constant amid her move, sticking with the show she's so well-known for, and this photo wasn't seeing her hiding out in sweats. Check it out below.