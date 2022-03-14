January Jones Stuns In Braless Sundress

January Jones has been thrilling fans while in a stunning and braless sundress, this as she proves it's always a Hot Girl Summer. The actress, 44, turned heads in an Instagram share posted back in July 2021, posing from her L.A. backyard and almost opting out of makeup. The Mad Men alum went for a palm tree and heart emoji as she celebrated the summer weather, also flaunting her cleavage while in a gorgeous green, white, and pink dress - and yes, it was covered in palm tree prints. Check it out below.

Stuns In Backyard Sundress

Scroll for the photo. The mom of one, recently photographed in a rare public moment with son Xander, posed with her hands on her hips and backed by sunny lawns, oversized white couches, plus a circular and white-painted staircase. The style queen wore a Cara Cara sundress shouting out the hip NYC-based brand - all spaghetti straps and with string bust dies, the dress came flattering the actress' sizzling curves, also boasting a low-cut neckline and a cinched waist.

With her hair blowing slightly in the breeze, Jones gazed deep into the lens, then donning metallic shades for anyone swiping right.

See Her Bikini Snaps Below

Over 80,000 likes have been left, including one from former costar Christina Hendricks. Not long after, and posting for 4th of July, January stripped down to a flirty and nautical bikini in the USA flag colors, also holding up a tiny US flag and writing: "I'll be your calendar girl! Happy 4th!"

Changing Her Attitudes

Jones continues to make headlines for defying her age as she approaches 45, and she's opened up on her shifting attitudes since welcoming son Xander - the actress still hasn't revealed the identity of her son's father.

“After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much," she told Shape. "As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength."

Loving Pilates

Touting Lagree Pilates, the blonde continued: "I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked." Pilates is also worshipped by stars including model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

