Kendall Jenner Struts Streets In Skintight Gucci

Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kendall Jenner has been showing off her Gucci gains in a skintight black dress while strutting city streets. The supermodel, 26, was spotted in Paris, France, at the end of February, turning heads and having the paparazzi running after her, this as she went high-end in a sizzling and figure-hugging look shouting out luxury designer Gucci.

Kendall was photographed in the French capital and flaunting her world-famous figure in a clingy black midi dress, also winding up a talking point on account of her newly-debuted red locks. Check out the photos below.

Stuns In Gucci Look

Scroll for the snap. Jenner, who has been making Fashion Week 2022 headlines in both Paris and Milan, was all smiles as she wore a black Guizio bolero jacket, one matching hues from her tight and thin-strapped Gucci bodycon dress. The E! star paired her waist-flaunting number with knee-high and black leather boots, plus an Andy Wolf pair of shades. She went classic with a Jil Sander shoulder bag in gold and black.

As to the dress, it's something old, something new. The vintage number dates back to 1998 when Tom Ford was heading up Gucci.

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

See More Photos Below

Getty | Victor VIRGILE

Kendall's red hair came as she walked for Italian designer Prada recently. Fashion Week has also seen the 818 tequila founder modeling for Off-White, as the trendy and celebrity-adored label marks the tragic loss of founder Virgil Abloh. He passed late last year following a secret cancer battle. Abloh died aged 41.

Kendall, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for dating NBA player Devin Booker.

Sources Dish On Devin Booker

Getty | Gotham

An insider reporting to Hollywood Life recently claimed that they're making it work despite both Kendall and Devin having busy careers.

"They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture," the source revealed. "So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time."

A 'Really Cute Couple'

Meanwhile, a separate source confirmed what's on everyone's lips, stating: "Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple."

Kendall further remains in the news for the success of 2021-launched 818 tequila and snagging new deals. She now fronts Alo Yoga, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein amid a slew of other brands.

