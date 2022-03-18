Kendall Jenner Struts Streets In Skintight Gucci

Kendall Jenner has been showing off her Gucci gains in a skintight black dress while strutting city streets. The supermodel, 26, was spotted in Paris, France, at the end of February, turning heads and having the paparazzi running after her, this as she went high-end in a sizzling and figure-hugging look shouting out luxury designer Gucci.

Kendall was photographed in the French capital and flaunting her world-famous figure in a clingy black midi dress, also winding up a talking point on account of her newly-debuted red locks. Check out the photos below.