The pop singer has been seen soaking up the sun on a few beaches worldwide
Miley Cyrus Celebrates In Swimsuit Photos
Miley Is Living And Loving The Beach Life
When it comes to baring (close to it) all and showing her wares, Miley Cyrus is never one to be shy, and recently, the singer stunned her fans with a few captions that showed her out and about enjoying some much-needed R&R following several high-profile gigs in Hollywood.
Miley's Tattoos And Toned Body Are On Full Display In Posts
Cyrus, who sports several tattoos across her tanned and toned body, first made headlines this year when she posted a photo of herself ringing in the new year in a gorgeous two-piece and a ton of balloons surrounding her.
Wishing her fans a great 2022, she received heaps of praise among her 161 million followers and also for a very successful hosting gig with SNL cast member Pete Davidson.
What's In Store For Miley In 2022
Now that the year has begun in earnest, Miley Cyrus is staying busy with a slate of appearances and announcements that include her teaming up with luxury label Gucci for their fragrances. 2022 is also when Cyrus officially celebrates 15 years since beginning her career on the Disney channel. There is no argument that Cyrus has accomplished a lot since making a splash as a teenager on the network that made her a star and household name.
Miley Seen Vacationing In Cabo
The paparazzi have been all over Miley since she was seen with her new lover, Maxx Morando, who was with the star while she was vacationing in Mexico recently. With Miley 29 and Maxx only 23, many call this a borderline May-December romance, but Cyrus doesn't seem to mind and can be seen in several photos looking fantastic in a sexy black one-piece swimsuit. She completed the outfit with a blue bucket hat, while her boyfriend was in contrasting white jeans and a white tank top
Miley Loves Mexico!
Miley, who is currently blonde again, had her hair up in a ponytail as she positioned herself poolside and looked incredible as she relaxed in dark sunglasses to keep the rays (as well as the prying eyes of the paparazzi) at bay. It is no surprise to find Miley indulging in a bit of R&R after an already jam-packed year that included an appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. There are plenty of other appearances upcoming in the year, so Miley's fans will have to stay tuned to find out what she is up to next!