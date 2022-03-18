Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

Getty | Gotham

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kaia Gerber took her clothes right off for a massive surprise while shouting out Marc Jacobs towards the start of the pandemic. The 20-year-old supermodel and daughter to Cindy Crawford tends to make headlines as the American fashion designer's fragrance face - with Fashion Week, though, comes opportunity, and Kaia was back on the runway.

Posting to Instagram, Kaia showed her catwalk moment, but there was a much skimpier look for a backstage surprise - all fans had to do was check the second photo. Check it out below.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Still Want To Sign Trevor Story

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick For Jerami Grant

Kendall Jenner Struts Streets In Skintight Gucci

Lily-Rose Depp Glows In New Chanel Campaign

Farrah Abraham In Sheer Versace After' Grocery Shopping'

Stuns On Marc Jacobs Runway

Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Scroll for the photos. The first showed the YSL Beauty ambassador strutting her stuff in a loud and leggy faux fur coat in yellow. All legs as she stormed the runway, Kaia modeled the comfy-looking jacket with a massive and matching hat atop her head, also donning black boots rising to her calves, plus sparkly earrings.

Kaia kept a poker face while parading the ensemble, but it was a more-light-hearted affair as fans swiped right and saw the ex to Pete Davidson stripped down to yellow and high-waisted undies, also still wearing her hat. Kaia kept the yellow theme here, showing off her supermodel waistline and famous legs. Swipe for both snaps, scroll for more.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Kaia wrote: "marc jacobs @marcjacobs @themarcjacobs, the hat came off last." Quick to leave a like was fellow model Amelia Hamlin. Kaia has since updated with fragrance promos for Marc Jacobs, plus ones shouting out the Calvin Klein brand she also fronts. Gerber is, this month, fresh from marching the runway at Off-White, also honoring the designer's late founder, Virgil Abloh.

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

Honoring Virgil Abloh

Getty | Pascal Le Segretain

Sharing a runway snap as she marked the recent loss of Louis Vuitton Menswear chief and close friend to the Kardashians, Virgil Abloh, Kaia wrote: "We all felt you there last night. we were all waiting for you to walk through the door. we all love you so much. thank you for your art, you changed the world." Abloh died from cancer late last year, aged 41.

Opening Prada

Shouting out another high-end label during this year's Fashion Week and while opening the Prada Show, Kaia updated, telling fans:

"Opening prada @prada. 💛 thank you for the incredible honor of having me back #miucciaprada @rafsimons #olivierrizzo @ashleybrokaw. you all feel like family to me, and the gratitude I have had for all of you from the very beginning is immeasurable by words. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this very special moment."

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Cartoon Nightdress

Jennifer Aniston Impresses Poolside In Braless Dress

Meghan Thee Stallion Offers Rear View In Bikini

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Suffers Beach Fail

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Shows Off Her Lemons

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.