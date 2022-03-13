Kate Beckinsale Snacks On French Fries In Christian Siriano

Getty | David Becker

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kate Beckinsale spoiled fans with a double treat as she uploaded an Instagram video of herself enjoying some delicious French fries while clad in Christian Siriano haute couture. Looking like a snack in a form-fitting pencil dress that clung to every inch of her sculpted figure, she spread her action across two separate posts, making a bold fashion statement and reeling in the likes.

Check it out below!

The Latest

Carmella In Bikini Explores 'Self Love'

Olympian Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Does Risky Rock Balance

Olivia Culpo And Christin McCaffrey Get Cozy For Valentine's Day

NBA Rumors: Knicks, Mavs Could Engage In A Sign-And-Trade Deal Involving Mitchell Robinson & Jalen Brunson In 2022 Free Agency

Miley Cyrus Celebrates In Swimsuit Photos

Pretty In Pink

Getty | Foc Kan

In the video that went viral with over 1.2 million views, the British actress smiled as she gracefully munched on a French fry, stopping mid-bite for an artful pose. She held a small porcelain bowl up to her chest, showing off her flawless crimson manicure.

Defying her age in an off-the-shoulder dress with a black bodice and a pink tartan base, the 48-year-old oozed sex appeal as she fixed the camera with an intense stare and chuckled in between poses. The dress had puff tartan sleeves adding volume to the slinky number with a tight fit that accentuated her slender waist.

Leaving her generous decolletage unadorned, Beckinsale emphasized the sleek bodice. She spruced up with a collection of earrings that included an elegant drop-down set as well as numerous small hoops on her helix.

Scroll to watch the clip!

Health & Lifestyle

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

By Cha Miñoza

Glammed-Up To Perfection

Getty | Frazer Harrison

Beckinsale's sultry gaze was highlighted by a combination of shimmering gold and dark eyeshadow. Her glam look included glossy pink lipstick and highlighter on her cheekbones. Tying back her hair into a casual-chic ponytail that allowed her gorgeous facial features to the admired, the movie star shouted out her MUA/hairstylist in the caption.

"You can steal the cold French fries. Just know @robscheppy is always watching," she wrote.

An MUA and hairstylist to the stars, Scheppy's famous clients include Emily Ratajkowski, Kesha, and Karol G. He also did Shakira's hair for her Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and was responsible for many of Beckinsale's glam looks, such as the Dior Beauty one below ahead of her Jolt movie premiere.

Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Nikki Bella In Bikini Enjoys Backside Treatment

Bonus Photo

Getty | Rachel Murray

The Widow star offered a more detailed look at her Christian Siriano dress in a full-body snap that captured her outfit right down to her stylish black pumps. Posing backed by a white wall, she struck a sophisticated pose with her arm raised to show off the elbow-length of her puff sleeve.

"Ahoy," Beckinsale quipped in the caption, in a node to her hand gesture that resembled a sailor's salute.

Siriano Gal

Getty | Rachel Murray

Kate Beckinsale and Christian Siriano go way back. The Underworld alum was recently in attendance at the fashion designer's book launch, repping the brand in a one-sleeve black minidress with a ruched, skintight fit and ruffled details on the shoulder and arm. Sharing photos from the glitzy affair on Instagram, she posed with a slew of celebrities, including the man of the hour himself, Selma Blair, Alicia Silverstone, Ashlee Simpson, and Ava Max.

"So happy to celebrate the launch of @csiriano beautiful book Dresses to dream about with the best gang," she wrote. Scroll through the embed below to see the pics!

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

Kendall Jenner On Bathroom Floor In Skimpy Calvin Klein

Stassie Karanikolaou Topless Says 'Double Trouble'

Nikki Bella In Bikini Pulls Down Swimwear

Olivia Culpo Pantless In Gucci For Late-Night Spin

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.