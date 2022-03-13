Kate Beckinsale Snacks On French Fries In Christian Siriano

In the video that went viral with over 1.2 million views, the British actress smiled as she gracefully munched on a French fry, stopping mid-bite for an artful pose. She held a small porcelain bowl up to her chest, showing off her flawless crimson manicure.

Defying her age in an off-the-shoulder dress with a black bodice and a pink tartan base, the 48-year-old oozed sex appeal as she fixed the camera with an intense stare and chuckled in between poses. The dress had puff tartan sleeves adding volume to the slinky number with a tight fit that accentuated her slender waist.

Leaving her generous decolletage unadorned, Beckinsale emphasized the sleek bodice. She spruced up with a collection of earrings that included an elegant drop-down set as well as numerous small hoops on her helix.

Scroll to watch the clip!