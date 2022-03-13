Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Abs In PJs

The clip went viral with over 1 million views in a single day. Fans also left more than 3,100 messages expressing their admiration, with plenty of fellow celebrities chiming in. Paris Hilton left two cat heart-eyes emojis, while Jamie Foxx dubbed her "too sexy" and added three flames for emphasis. Likewise, Rita Ora called her a "hottie," while her sister, Elena, asked: "Where do I sign up to join?!"
Kate Beckinsale and Rita Ora have been hanging out lately and seem to have developed quite a friendship. The Van Helsing star is close pals with the British singer's boyfriend, Taika Waititi, with the couple being VIP guests at her star-studded birthday bash last July.
Beckinsale is also tight with Paris Hilton and was at her wedding with Carter Reum in November. She wore latex evening gloves and strappy Jimmy Choos, serving up Gothic chic in a black tulle corset dress with a sheer bodice and an ample ruffled skirt. Scroll through the embed below to see pictures of Beckinsale and the bride.