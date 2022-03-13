Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Abs In PJs

Kate Beckinsale and her cat Clive formed the cutest "PJ gang" in a new video added to her Instagram page yesterday. Fresh from flaunting her killer abs in an impressive workout video, the Jolt star, 48, put her sculpted midriff on show in a plaid set, kicking off the weekend with a chill, homey vibe while still ticking all the right boxes in terms of fashion and sex appeal.

PJ Queen

Proving that she can look flawless even in her PJs, Beckinsale cut a sultry figure in an unbuttoned shirt and low-rise pants that exposed her super-toned stomach. Going neutral in a brown-and-cream palette, she added pizzazz with a black crop top decked with metallic-gold detailing.

She might have been in her bed attire, but the glamorous movie star looked fresh out of the hair salon, rocking voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders, obscuring the decorations on her tiny top. Only a large gold button was visible in the middle, with a zoom-in revealing a golden trim on the jewel neckline.

Glam On Point

Scroll for the video. Dolled up to perfection with dark eyeliners and shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow, the glamorous actress showed off her neon-yellow manicure and sparkling statement ring as she petted Clive. The feline was perched atop a bathroom counter, looking just as charming in a white onesie with blue stripes.

Fans of the Underworld alum know that the Persian cat is a permanent fixture on Beckinsale's feed, along with his sister, Willow. The movie star is also a fur mom to a Pomeranian named Myf, with all of her fur children frequently dazzling her audience in adorable outfits. The clear ring leader, Clive, usually stands out with the most outlandish outfits that include Brunhild costumes and sophisticated princess dresses, making his latest appearance a relatively tame one.

Fans Go Wild

The clip went viral with over 1 million views in a single day. Fans also left more than 3,100 messages expressing their admiration, with plenty of fellow celebrities chiming in. Paris Hilton left two cat heart-eyes emojis, while Jamie Foxx dubbed her "too sexy" and added three flames for emphasis. Likewise, Rita Ora called her a "hottie," while her sister, Elena, asked: "Where do I sign up to join?!"

Kate Beckinsale and Rita Ora have been hanging out lately and seem to have developed quite a friendship. The Van Helsing star is close pals with the British singer's boyfriend, Taika Waititi, with the couple being VIP guests at her star-studded birthday bash last July.

Beckinsale is also tight with Paris Hilton and was at her wedding with Carter Reum in November. She wore latex evening gloves and strappy Jimmy Choos, serving up Gothic chic in a black tulle corset dress with a sheer bodice and an ample ruffled skirt. Scroll through the embed below to see pictures of Beckinsale and the bride.

Her Saturdays Are Lit

If her Instagram feed is of any indication, Beckinsale's Saturdays are usually lit. In one upload from February 12, the actress posed on top of her washing machine in sexy eveningwear, quipping in the hilarious caption: "Always good to complete at least a woolen cycle before leaving the house."

Showing off her endless pins in a thigh-skimming mini dress with a ruffled tulle train that draped down to the floor, she went braless under a sheer mesh top, striking a pin-up pose with her arm raised and her pins stretched over a counter.

