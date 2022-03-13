Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Curves In Monokini

Megan has always been comfortable expressing her sensuality in her music videos and on stage, with CF Fashion Book recently claiming that the rapper "has brought about a new era of female sexual empowerment in music."
Living up to that claim in her new cover story for the publication, the Grammy 2022 Best Album, and Best Rap Performance winner, who in 2020 became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1999 to win a Grammy for Best New Artist, shared her take on embracing sexuality in the cover interview.
"It's not just about embracing sex, it's about embracing the confidence you have in yourself as a woman," she said. "Being bold is sexy."
Megan added: "Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex. Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom."
The rapper explained: "I'm confident in myself and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality."