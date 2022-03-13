Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

On Friday night, wrestling fans watched the Women's Champion decimate her WrestleMania nemesis, Ronda Rousey, in a Birmingham, Alabama, arena car park. The fight was retribution and redemption for Flair, who tapped out the week before when Rousey locked her ankle.

Charlotte undoubtedly delivered on her promise to fans as she finished Ronda in a total SmackDown on a red car in the car park.