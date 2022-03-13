13-time WWE Women's champion Charlotte Flair reclaimed her
Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"
The Latest
Body Goals
Charlotte showed herself emerging from the vast ocean in a canary yellow two-piece featuring a triangle top and string bottom. The low riding bottom exposed her shredded abs and toned thighs as she raised her hands in excitement. Charlotte let her blonde hair fall in waves to her front while protecting her eyes from the sun with wide-framed black sunglasses.
Celebrities
How Does Charlotte Get Her Body?
Charlotte didn't get such a shredded physique by lazing around and doing nothing. She put in hours at the gym! Though Charlotte insinuates she eats Tacos and Sushi in this post, it's clear she also spends time in the gym, shedding the extra weight gain almost immediately. The athlete shows off her biceps in this mirror selfie while capturing some of her training equipment, including a crunch bench, dumbbells, and treadmills. She also tagged her trainer and boo to the post letting her followers know the motivating forces behind the progress.
What A Comeback!
On Friday night, wrestling fans watched the Women's Champion decimate her WrestleMania nemesis, Ronda Rousey, in a Birmingham, Alabama, arena car park. The fight was retribution and redemption for Flair, who tapped out the week before when Rousey locked her ankle.
Charlotte undoubtedly delivered on her promise to fans as she finished Ronda in a total SmackDown on a red car in the car park.
No Trouble In Paradise
Charlotte's cryptic caption could also refer to her romantic ocean swim with Andrade El Idolo. The couple who've been together since 2019 laid all relationship troubles rumors to rest with this steamy photo of themselves enjoying a day in the open waters. She cozied up to her man topless, flaunting the giant butterfly tattoo on her side as water dripped down her wet blonde hair. Unlike her usual cryptic captions, Charlotte penned an explicit note on her post, promising to love her man for a thousand years and more.