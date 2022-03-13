Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

13-time WWE Women's champion Charlotte Flair reclaimed her SmackDown rep two on Friday in Alabama when she beat defending champion Ronda Rousey in Alabama. While she's back to dominating in the ring as a wrestler, Charlotte is also stirring up a storm on her Instagram as she shows off her shredded body in a minuscule bikini. The 35-year-old attached a cryptic message to her post saying, "I miss you," with no context. However, we suspect she's talking about summertime or all it entails - bikini, water bodies, enjoyment, and relaxation.

Body Goals

Charlotte showed herself emerging from the vast ocean in a canary yellow two-piece featuring a triangle top and string bottom. The low riding bottom exposed her shredded abs and toned thighs as she raised her hands in excitement. Charlotte let her blonde hair fall in waves to her front while protecting her eyes from the sun with wide-framed black sunglasses.

How Does Charlotte Get Her Body?

Shutterstock | 564025

Charlotte didn't get such a shredded physique by lazing around and doing nothing. She put in hours at the gym! Though Charlotte insinuates she eats Tacos and Sushi in this post, it's clear she also spends time in the gym, shedding the extra weight gain almost immediately. The athlete shows off her biceps in this mirror selfie while capturing some of her training equipment, including a crunch bench, dumbbells, and treadmills. She also tagged her trainer and boo to the post letting her followers know the motivating forces behind the progress.

What A Comeback!

Getty | Jim Spellman

On Friday night, wrestling fans watched the Women's Champion decimate her WrestleMania nemesis, Ronda Rousey, in a Birmingham, Alabama, arena car park. The fight was retribution and redemption for Flair, who tapped out the week before when Rousey locked her ankle.

Charlotte undoubtedly delivered on her promise to fans as she finished Ronda in a total SmackDown on a red car in the car park.

No Trouble In Paradise

Getty | Brian Ach

Charlotte's cryptic caption could also refer to her romantic ocean swim with Andrade El Idolo. The couple who've been together since 2019 laid all relationship troubles rumors to rest with this steamy photo of themselves enjoying a day in the open waters. She cozied up to her man topless, flaunting the giant butterfly tattoo on her side as water dripped down her wet blonde hair. Unlike her usual cryptic captions, Charlotte penned an explicit note on her post, promising to love her man for a thousand years and more.

