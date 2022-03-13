Vanessa Hudgens made Paris her stage this past week, and she didn't miss once from Miu Miu to Giambattista Valli and Valentino (in descending order.) The 33-year-old is a fashion icon in her own right, and after this stint in the City of Love, no one would dispute that anymore. She may not be an over-the-top dresser, but her demure style is as much a head-turner.
Vanessa Hudgens In Sheer Dress Asks 'Feeling Prickly?'
Vanessa Hudgens Promotes Cali Water
Between showing off her impeccable fashion sense, Vanessa did what any savvy businesswoman would; she promoted her Cactus water beverage, Cali Water. She started the brand to solve a dehydration problem, particularly for people who don't like drinking water but need the tasteless liquid.
She showed off her sexy body in a bedazzled black dress, teasing some parts of her naked body in sultry snaps. Vanessa wore two sheer outfits for Paris Fashion Week, and while the purple Valentino two-piece gained widespread acclaim, people nearly missed her black embellished dress, but we didn't.
Vanessa Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Valentino Two-Piece
The 33-year-old actress/singer looked like a doll in this lilac lace long top and matching mini-shorts. She buttoned up the long-sleeved top and tied its belt at her wearing nothing underneath to show off her creamy smooth skin. Vanessa switched her black booties for a chunky 6-inches high chunky heel nude pump, showing off her toned legs.
Like her black sheer dress' makeup, the Tick Tick Boom actress wore purple eye makeup and cream-based nude lipstick. Then, she sleeked her black hair back into a low pony fishtail.
Vanessa In Valentino
The High School Musical alum wore a black net long-sleeved mini dress with a solid cotton triangular bra inside and a matching micro skirt to cover up the goodies. She paired the outfit with a black and white faux-fur coat. She paired her look with a neat high-bun and patent leather chunky heel booties flaunting her thick thighs and toned legs. As always, Vanessa let her face do all the talking in modest makeup with purple color pop on the eyes.
A Recap Of Paris Fashion Week
Vanessa shared a reel showing some of her looks for Paris Fashion week (except Giambattista red dress), and every slide was a hit! From the sheer black dress with a faux-fur coat to the Miu Miu shorts, bralette, and blazer combo, and finally but not least, the long purple shirt on shorts two-piece. Also, get a load on her hairstyle switch up through the days!