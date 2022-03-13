Vanessa Hudgens In Sheer Dress Asks 'Feeling Prickly?'

Between showing off her impeccable fashion sense, Vanessa did what any savvy businesswoman would; she promoted her Cactus water beverage, Cali Water. She started the brand to solve a dehydration problem, particularly for people who don't like drinking water but need the tasteless liquid.

She showed off her sexy body in a bedazzled black dress, teasing some parts of her naked body in sultry snaps. Vanessa wore two sheer outfits for Paris Fashion Week, and while the purple Valentino two-piece gained widespread acclaim, people nearly missed her black embellished dress, but we didn't.