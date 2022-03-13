NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Bulls For Five Players & Two Picks

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has been frequently linked to his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Davis and the Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they would be parting ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. Still, if they decide to head into separate directions, an anonymous league executive told Heavy.com that AD would prefer to be traded to the Bulls.
"Chicago is the one place I can see AD saying, ‘OK, if you are going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls."