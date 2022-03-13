NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Bulls For Five Players & Two Picks

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has been frequently linked to his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Davis and the Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they would be parting ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. Still, if they decide to head into separate directions, an anonymous league executive told Heavy.com that AD would prefer to be traded to the Bulls.

"Chicago is the one place I can see AD saying, ‘OK, if you are going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls."

The Latest

Hailey Bieber Suffers Major Health Scare

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

NBA News: Joel Embiid Happy Ben Simmons Got Traded From Sixers, 'I Was Already Tired Of All That Drama'

NBA News: Coach Frank Vogel Feels 'Very Sorry' To See Lakers Trade Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Last Summer

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Kendrick Nunn & Talen Horton-Tucker For Eric Gordon

Proposed Bulls-Lakers Trade

Getty | Steph Chambers

However, even if Davis' desire to play in Chicago is accurate, the Bulls would still need to pay the king's ransom to convince the Lakers to engage in a blockbuster deal. In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Bulls to acquire Davis from the Lakers in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Bulls would be sending a trade package that includes Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for Davis.

Celebrities

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

This is what a freeski star eats.

By Fatima Araos

Bulls Forms 'Big 4'

Getty | Robert Gauthier

Giving up all those assets for an injury-riddled superstar like Davis would be a tough decision for the Bulls, but it's something that they should consider if they suffer an early playoff exit this season. When healthy, Davis would be a massive upgrade over Vucevic at the Bulls' starting center position, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who has championship experience. Goldman believes that adding Davis to the core of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan would enable the Bulls to create a "powerful Big 4" in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Stephanie Gilmore Roxy Ad Creates Controversy [Video]

Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Winning Pressure And How She Handles It

Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Bulls

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Trading for Davis would undeniably be risky for the Bulls, but if he could regain his 100 percent healthy and return to All-Star form, he would be an incredible addition to their roster. Though he has gone through many ups and downs in the 2021-22 NBA season, a healthy Davis is still a better scorer and defender than Vucevic. His potential arrival in Windy City would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that currently rank fifth and 20th in the league, respectively, this season.

Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade

Getty | Todd Kirkland

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Bulls would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they are no longer confident that the tandem of James and Davis could help them win another NBA championship. As Goldman noted, sending Davis to the Bulls would give the Lakers a combination of veterans, youth, and depth. The suggested trade won't only enable the Lakers to remain competitive in the Western Conference next season, but it would also prepare them for the inevitable retirement of James.

Read Next

Must Read

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Blazers Trade Sends Julius Randle & Evan Fournier To Portland

CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Flaunts Insane Biceps In Rope Climb

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.