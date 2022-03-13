NBA News: Joel Embiid Happy Ben Simmons Got Traded From Sixers, 'I Was Already Tired Of All That Drama'

The Philadelphia 76ers became the center of controversy during the 2021 NBA offseason. After they got eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the relationship between Ben Simmons and the Sixers turned sour, especially after the former No. 1 pick took most of the blame for their inability to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The drama continued in the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season when Simmons refused to rejoin the team despite being 100 percent healthy.

Luckily, hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers found a way to get rid of Simmons by sending him to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for All-Star shooting guard James Harden.