Dua Lipa Wears Mugler For Sweetest Pie Music Video

Aware that they're facing backlash for their "Illuminati" video. Megan took to Twitter to explain the idea behind their theme. She said it was about women rising from the ashes despite the witch-hunt from men and the media, in general, every day. There's no doubt she's alluding to the situation between her and Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her feet last year, a case that's been in court since then.