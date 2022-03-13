Dua Lipa Wears Mugler For Sweetest Pie Music Video

Dua Lipa teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a new pop song that promises to be a Tik Tok anthem, and while the song title suggests it's about pastries, you're in for a surprise! The ladies drew inspiration from the classic children's horror story, Hansel & Gretel luring unsuspecting men into their lair with sweets before killing them. As creative as the music video is, it met with mixed reviews as fans expressed concern over the disturbing theme. There's a positive consensus on the superior fashion styles from the ladies, though.

Dua Lipa Wears Mugler

Dua Lipa couldn't pass up the chance to wear a Mugler bodysuit. You know Dua always serves in a Mugler outfit! The pop star wore a lowcut corset bodice bodysuit with arm-length mesh gloves cut diagonally. She paired her outfit with bold gold jewelry pieces, including a big disk pendant, bracelet cuffs, earrings, and rings. Dua wore thigh-high lace-up heeled shoes completing the "Spider-like" aesthetic to fit in with the rest of the video's theme.

Megan Thee Stallion Wears An Exoskeleton

Megan Thee Stallion complemented Dua's bodysuit in a short embellished bodysuit of hers. The Houston native's outfit had a white and silver embroidered exoskeleton-like design. Her skin-toned mesh bodysuit blended with her skin, making the outfit look like a naked ribcage. She added a similar skeleton-style accessory to her low ponytail forming a vertebra on her back. Megan even used the "Hansel and Gretel" line in her lyrics, saying, "That Hansel and Gretel, let him eat me up (AH)." See a breakdown of the lyrics on Capital Xtra.

Fans Express Horror Over Music Theme

Aware that they're facing backlash for their "Illuminati" video. Megan took to Twitter to explain the idea behind their theme. She said it was about women rising from the ashes despite the witch-hunt from men and the media, in general, every day. There's no doubt she's alluding to the situation between her and Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her feet last year, a case that's been in court since then.

Megan Defends The Music Video

The ShadeRoom shared screenshots of Megan's tweet explaining the idea behind their music video. She also admitted that she and Dua Lipa chose the theme for shock value, and they accomplished their mission since the media, and some fans felt creeped out watching the video. "How many times do I have to say I love horror films/aesthetics?" she concluded.

