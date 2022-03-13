NBA News: Coach Frank Vogel Feels 'Very Sorry' To See Lakers Trade Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Last Summer

Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were among the casualties of the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to make a massive roster overhaul in the 2021 NBA offseason. Feeling that they needed to improve their roster around the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers decided to trade Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Friday night's game against the Lakers featured the first time that Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope played in the Crypto.com Arena as members of the Wizards. Despite Kuzma's 23-point performance, the Lakers still managed to defeat the Wizards to finally end their losing streak.