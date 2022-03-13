NBA News: Coach Frank Vogel Feels 'Very Sorry' To See Lakers Trade Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Last Summer

Getty | Patrick Smith

JB Baruelo

Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were among the casualties of the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to make a massive roster overhaul in the 2021 NBA offseason. Feeling that they needed to improve their roster around the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers decided to trade Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Friday night's game against the Lakers featured the first time that Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope played in the Crypto.com Arena as members of the Wizards. Despite Kuzma's 23-point performance, the Lakers still managed to defeat the Wizards to finally end their losing streak.

Coach Frank Vogel Talks About Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Getty | Mitchell Layton

Though they were no longer part of the team, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel still spoke highly of Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope. Vogel admitted that he felt "very sorry" to see the Lakers trade Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope last summer in a post-game interview.

"Nothing but love for those guys. They'll always be family, we won a championship together," Vogel said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. "Just a really positive experience with both of those two individual players in my time here, the two years that we were together. I was very sorry to see them go, but that's the nature of this business and if they're not playing the Lakers, we wish them nothing but success."

Coach Frank Vogel Thanks Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

When the trade between the Lakers and the Wizards became official, Vogel revealed that he called both Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope to thank them for their contribution to the team, especially when they won the NBA championship title in the 2019-2020 NBA season.

"[I relayed] gratitude to them first, disappointment that I wasn't gonna be their coach anymore and they weren't gonna be in our system," Vogel said. "But obviously we all understand it's a business and trades happen, but really just a lot of love and respect for our time together understanding that when you win the championship with someone, that relationship holds forever."

Lakers Regret Decision To Trade For Russell Westbrook

Getty | Ronald Martinez

When they got Westbrook from the Wizards, the Lakers immediately became heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected from Westbrook. Aside from his inconsistencies on both ends of the floor, he's also noticeably struggling to build chemistry with James and Davis.

As of now, the Lakers must be regretting their decision to trade Kuzma and KCP for Westbrook. Kuzma and KCP may not be as accomplished as Westbrook, but they knew how to co-exist with James on the court efficiently.

Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Don't Hold A Grudge Against Lakers

Getty | Jason Miller

Despite how their Lakers' stint ended last summer, Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope don't hold any grudge against their former team. Before they played against the Lakers on Friday night, KCP said that there were no hard feelings, adding that he's at peace and happy with the Wizards. Kuzma shared the same sentiment as KCP and looked thrilled with the change of scenery. Unlike with the Lakers, where he made a considerable sacrifice with his game, Kuzma said he's more comfortable with his role with the Wizards.

