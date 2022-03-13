In one of her media shares, sports star Jamie Anderson was up for some leisure movement at sea, and the star looked stunning and flawless. Jamie flaunted her fit physique effortlessly as she stripped down to a fashionable bikini piece. The Olympian’s outfit let fans know that she was in great shape.
Olympian Jamie Anderson Brandishes Washboard Abs
Loving The Boat Life
The star showed that she was living her best life out there in South Lake Tahoe. The hot California sun had nothing on the snowboarder who donned a tie-dye triangle bikini with two tones. The clothing was dyed in orange and green, adding aesthetics to the whole snapshot. Jamie’s sinewy thighs were on display, including her rock-hard abs showing the result of a religious workout routine. She completed her chic look with a bucket hat plopped on her blonde tresses and a pair of dark shades. Jamie also rocked some jewelry, including silver bracelets and a signet ring.
All About Good Vibes
The 31-year-old was all about the good life as she was photographed holding a beer bottle high above her head while posing for the camera. Jamie smiled with her tongue out, appearing to be ready to take a swig from the beer bottle. The star athlete maintained her big smile in the next slide, once again giving her Instagram fans a glimpse at her impressively flat tummy. Her followers gushed in droves, encouraging Jamie to revel in the good times. She heartily captioned her post:
“Let the good vibes roll!”
How Jamie Keeps Her Abs In Shape
Jamie Anderson’s reputation as one of the nest snowboarders goes before her in the world of sports and beyond. Jamie wields scores of medals for her successful run as a competitor in tours and global games, and it is safe to say that she owes it all to tenacity, consistency, and a workout routine that keeps her on the go.
In 2020, the slopestyle expert joined PopSugar, where she opened up on her fitness routine and all that her self-care style entailed. Jamie shared that she liked to start her day with yoga, beginning with the gentler moves before veering into more intense movements. The star who bagged the slopestyle gold medal at the 2014 Olympics stated that she loved yoga because of its accessibility and how she could do it anywhere. Jamie’s gym sessions are often geared towards keeling her core strength intact with exercises like pushups and one-legged squats.
Jamie Prioritizes Mental Health
Snowboarding is a sport that requires the pump of adrenaline while an athlete is at it, and for this reason, Jamie prioritizes keeping calm and maintaining her mental health. This is where yoga comes into play. The American snowboarder has been cautious of her mindfulness since her teenage years, and this guided her into taking care of her mental health. Besides yoga, Jamie indulges in Chinese medicine and acupuncture. She also carries out Pranayama breathing exercises to control her heart rate and nervous system.