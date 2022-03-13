Olympian Jamie Anderson Brandishes Washboard Abs

Jamie Anderson’s reputation as one of the nest snowboarders goes before her in the world of sports and beyond. Jamie wields scores of medals for her successful run as a competitor in tours and global games, and it is safe to say that she owes it all to tenacity, consistency, and a workout routine that keeps her on the go.

In 2020, the slopestyle expert joined PopSugar , where she opened up on her fitness routine and all that her self-care style entailed. Jamie shared that she liked to start her day with yoga, beginning with the gentler moves before veering into more intense movements. The star who bagged the slopestyle gold medal at the 2014 Olympics stated that she loved yoga because of its accessibility and how she could do it anywhere. Jamie’s gym sessions are often geared towards keeling her core strength intact with exercises like pushups and one-legged squats.