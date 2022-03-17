HoYeon Jung Stuns In Skater Minidress

Netflix star HoYeon Jung stunned fans while in a tiny and skater girl-style minidress and showing off her tiny waist. The South Korean sensation, who fronts luxury designer Louis Vuitton via her 2021-commenced global ambassador role, updated her Instagram in November of last year and with a very relevant face - HoYeon was smiling as she posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, currently heading up designs at Kardashian adored label LV.

Jung went for a floaty and flirty white minidress, also tagging Louis Vuitton as she scooped up over 5 million likes. Check it out below.