HoYeon Jung Stuns In Skater Minidress

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Geri Green

Netflix star HoYeon Jung stunned fans while in a tiny and skater girl-style minidress and showing off her tiny waist. The South Korean sensation, who fronts luxury designer Louis Vuitton via her 2021-commenced global ambassador role, updated her Instagram in November of last year and with a very relevant face - HoYeon was smiling as she posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, currently heading up designs at Kardashian adored label LV.

Jung went for a floaty and flirty white minidress, also tagging Louis Vuitton as she scooped up over 5 million likes. Check it out below.

Stuns In Louis Vuitton Minidress

Getty | Emma McIntyre

Scroll for the photo. HoYeon, best known for her starring role on hit series Squid Game, was all smiles as she modeled a sleeveless and figure-hugging white dress, one thigh-skimming and with a flared and frilly finish. The gorgeous dress also boasted print and collared neck detailing, with Jung also opting out of any accessories as she wore her dark locks down and just above her shoulders. She smiled outdoors for a late-night snap with Nicholas, likely at Malibu's Nobu, where she was last year spotted for a Louis Vuitton event.

See More Photos Below

Anyone swiping got even more celeb LV action - the star-studded night also featured Kick-Ass actress Chloe Grace Moretz, another Louis Vuitton promo face, and last year fronting the designer's eyewear campaigns.

Jung has, this month, also been marching the runway at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. She modeled an edgy pants look on the catwalk, also donning a chic blouse and monogrammed scarf getup for official event snaps. HoYeon was unveiled as LV's main face last year and now also fronts American fashion giant Calvin Klein, plus luxury French brand Chanel.

Modeling And Acting?

Jung was a runway model prior to finding fame on Squid Game. Speaking to Teen Vogue about juggling both careers, she said:

"I hope I can do both but, physically, I think if I got a role or a new series came in, then I’d have to focus on the shooting. At that moment, I don't think I can do modeling at the same time as acting, but, if I don't have a time [where I need to be shooting], then I could do modeling. I could manage. I'm a very flexible person!"

Stuns On LV Runway

Getty | Kristy Sparow

The above photo came as HoYeon put her best foot forward to shout out Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 collection. For more, give her Instagram a follow to joining her 23.6 million followers.

