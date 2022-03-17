Carrie Underwood has been turning heads for a photo that dates back to 2016. The country singer, 39, looked a real treat while in a skintight and multicolor minidress prior to welcoming second son Jacob - the photo still making rounds on Instagram took fans back to the American Country Countdown Awards. Carrie, all legs, went for a nude high heels look, showcasing her famous pins and her million-dollar smile, plus a choppy hairdo. Check it out below.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress
Stuns In Leggy Dress And Heels
Scroll for the photo. The above one marked one of two headline-making looks at this year's ACM Awards, where Carrie opted for luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. The "Southbound" hitmaker was in an equally-leggy dress back in 2016, showing off her figure in a long-sleeved and skintight number in reds, oranges, and greens - all glittery, the Southern Belle also donned sky-high and flesh-colored platforms, posing with one hand on her waist.
Big Birthday Gains
Carrie, recently celebrating son Isaiah's birthday with a cake shot, is fresh from celebrating her own birthday - again, with a stunning cake. The "Before He Cheats" singer posted ahead of the weekend, writing: "Feeling loved this evening! Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet! 😉❤️" Carrie gained a like from fellow country singer Jessie James Decker, with one fan even thinking the star might be dropping new beats - "Happy birthday! That caption is definitely hinting at new music, right??" they wrote.
Landing Body Armour Gig
Carrie continues to up her fitness game, now running an empire with her CALIA clothing line and 2020-launched Fit52 app. The mom of two has now further muscled up via an endorsement deal with drinks giant Body Armour, and it fits in nicely with her Fit52 app.
"If you’re looking for a stronger, happier year—it’s never too late to join the @DRINKBODYARMOR Commit to Fit Challenge! This challenge was designed to help you build healthy habits in a supportive and community-focused way. We believe in trying your best 52 weeks of the year, so there is lots of room to customize your program so this challenge feels doable and most importantly, enjoyable!" she wrote on Instagram, where she has 10.9 millions followers, while posing in leggings recently.
Still Got It At 39
Carrie has also been opening up on keeping in shape at 39, admitting she gets her workouts in when she can - she even enjoys her healthy smoothies in the car.