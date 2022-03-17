Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Carrie continues to up her fitness game, now running an empire with her CALIA clothing line and 2020-launched Fit52 app. The mom of two has now further muscled up via an endorsement deal with drinks giant Body Armour, and it fits in nicely with her Fit52 app.

"If you’re looking for a stronger, happier year—it’s never too late to join the @DRINKBODYARMOR Commit to Fit Challenge! This challenge was designed to help you build healthy habits in a supportive and community-focused way. We believe in trying your best 52 weeks of the year, so there is lots of room to customize your program so this challenge feels doable and most importantly, enjoyable!" she wrote on Instagram, where she has 10.9 millions followers, while posing in leggings recently.