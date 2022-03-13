Jordyn Woods Arches Back To Flaunt Curves

In 2019, when Jordyn was still 22 and Kylie's best friend, she attended Tristan Thompson's party, and in a drunken state, the NBA player kissed her, causing a rift between her and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe threw expletives at the then 22-year-old (and her ex-boyfriend but more at Jordyn), including the now-infamous line, "You're the reason my family was destroyed."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan iced Jordyn out and blocked her access to her ex-best friend. They threw her out of the house and harassed her online. Jordyn then appeared on the Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story since she wasn't given a chance to on the Keeping Up With The Kardashian show.