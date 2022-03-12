NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Kendrick Nunn & Talen Horton-Tucker For Eric Gordon

Gordon may already be on the downside of his career, but he would still be a great addition to the Lakers. He would give them a solid veteran role player with plenty of playoff experience. At 33, he remains a very reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. This season, he's averaging 13.8 points while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Aside from his ability to efficiently knock down shots from the three-point range, Gordon is also capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal third fiddle that the Lakers need alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.