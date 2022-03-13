CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Says 'Hawaii Looks Good' On Her

Danielle Brandon was tanned and smiling in an update from Hawaii shared with her nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram. While there was plenty to admire in her photos, one thing fans unanimously agreed on was that she looked incredible.

Showing off her super-toned muscles in an itty-bitty bikini, the CrossFit star, 26, got cheeky in the caption. "They say Hawaii looks good on me," she quipped, with one fan reassuring her in the comments: "They ain't lying 🔥🔥🔥."

"I agree wholeheartedly!!" another person eagerly concurred.

Scroll to see the pictures and judge for yourself!

Beach Vacay

Posting from Lahaina, Maui, Brandon gave her audience a small tour of the tranquil surroundings in a wide-angle shot that captured a splendid, sun-kissed panorama. With calm blue waters beneath a serene sky, the scenery included a narrow stretch of beach, quiet villas, and twisted palm trees that swayed in the tropical breeze. Far into the distance, a volcano towered over the landscape, its summit enshrouded in white clouds.

Standing on a rocky outcrop right by the ocean, Brandon was all smiles as she basked in the sunshine. She was barefoot and didn't bother to strike a studied pose, instead simply enjoying the breathtaking view.

Of course, for many, the breathtaking view was Brandon herself. The CrossFit athlete looked gorgeous in a blue string bikini with an elegant white floral print. The color scheme flattered her golden bronze, while the revealing design flaunted her solid legs and ripped abs.

Photographed from a distance, the Tru Grit Fitness partner offered fans a closer look at her sculpted quads and six-pack abs in the second photo, wherein she was lounging on a stone chair by the water. She appeared to be holding sunscreen in her hand and hiked up a knee, showing off her pink pedicure. Vibrant shrubbery and a neat rock arrangement completed the scene, focusing on the blue seascape and her blue bikini.

Christmas In Hawaii

The pictures were taken during her Christmas trip to Maui in 2020 when Brandon spent the holidays at the ocean with her close friend and fellow CrossFit athlete, Melissa Koepke.

"Super thankful to be spending Christmas in HAWAII ✨ but more so to be with someone as stoked about life as @melibeli29," Brandon wrote on Instagram in a separate post that showed the ladies working on their tan on Kaanapali beach.

"Christmas & holidays are tough for me, and I know that can sound selfish because of where I'm at," she continued. "But just a reminder that no matter where you are in life or even physically that feelings follow, and the lows are there no matter what and that's true no matter who you are or what's being seen on social media."

"So reach out and give lots of hugs & kisses to your loved ones," Brandon urged fans, ending with a festive "Mele Kalikimaka."

