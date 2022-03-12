Olivia Culpo Flashes Underboob In Cut Out Dress

Last year, Kendall Jenner attended one of her best friends, Lauren Perez 's wedding in a sexy black dress with extra-wide cutouts from the top to her waist. The SS22 Mônot dress had fans and trolls debating its appropriateness at a wedding.

While many weren't pleased with the 26-year-old model, the bride didn't mind because she'd given Kendall her permission before the event. It reminds people that we never really know everything about a celebrity's life, so people were outraged for nothing. Because if the bride doesn't care, why should anyone?

Mônot's known for designing sexy cutout maxi dresses, from long-sleeve designs to sleeveless styles. The fashion house is all about channeling your inner vixen, as Kendall and Olivia did.