Olivia Culpo Flashes Underboob In Cut Out Dress

In a risque cutout dress, Olivia Culpo arrived in Paris for Mônot's Fall Show that reminds us of Kendall Jenner's wedding guest dress, which had everyone talking for months. The 29-year-old model commended the fashion house in her caption, saying, "it's always lit!" and we agree because this outfit really is sizzling.

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Risky Cut out Dress

Getty | Arnold Jerocki

Olivia walked to the viral TikTok song "Sweet Dreams," showing off her super-toned body that makes you want to hit the gym as soon as possible! The black maxi dress with wide cutouts reveals her underboobs, tight abs line, and tiny waist, leaving little to the imagination. Its thigh-high slit flaunted her toned legs as she swayed her hips side to side. Olivia joins a long list of female celebrities rocking the cutout trend, especially black maxi dresses.

Olivia Loves Her Cut Out Mônot Dresses

Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Olivia loves her openwork outfits so much, and we can't blame her with a body like that! The 29-year-old model cosplayed a modern cowgirl wearing a long-sleeved black cutout blouse with criss-cross lace on the upper chest area and full back.

The neckline forms a floral pattern around her chest, showing off her ample cleavage while her entire back lays bare on full display through the criss-cross lace pattern. Olivia paired her blouse with high-waist black denim pants, boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and a Chanel faux-fur shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner In Mônot

Getty | JP Yim

Last year, Kendall Jenner attended one of her best friends, Lauren Perez's wedding in a sexy black dress with extra-wide cutouts from the top to her waist. The SS22 Mônot dress had fans and trolls debating its appropriateness at a wedding.

While many weren't pleased with the 26-year-old model, the bride didn't mind because she'd given Kendall her permission before the event. It reminds people that we never really know everything about a celebrity's life, so people were outraged for nothing. Because if the bride doesn't care, why should anyone?

Mônot's known for designing sexy cutout maxi dresses, from long-sleeve designs to sleeveless styles. The fashion house is all about channeling your inner vixen, as Kendall and Olivia did.

Dua Lipa Joins The Trend

Getty | Lia Toby/BFC

Dua Lipa also joined the cutout dress party in a similar sleeveless number for her brother's birthday party. The openwork on Dua's dress reached the back at her lower waist. She paired her outfit with a silver Balenciaga hourglass mini bag black kitten heel sandals and let her black hair fall to her back.

