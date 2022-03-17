Salma Hayek had plenty to celebrate - 17 million reasons, to be precise - in a statement and stunning Instagram share back in 2021. The MCU actress took to the platform in January of last year to mark hitting 17 million Instagram followers, posting a gorgeous and feminine-strong beach snap while in a plunging, push-up, and pale green dress. Salma, 55, has since gained over 3 million followers, but the photo marking 17 million hasn't been forgotten. Check it out below.
Salma Hayek In Plunging Dress Celebrates Her Millions
The Latest
Stuns For Instagram Milestone
Scroll for the photo. Hayek posed from powder-fine beach sands and flaunted her killer curves in a pistachio-green and very revealing dress. The Mexican bombshell, also surrounded by attractive greenery, showcased her hourglass figure in the two-piece-effect number, one coming maxi on the length, but minimal on the fabrics around her chest.
Salma sizzled while flexing her toned biceps as she highlighted her abs and her cleavage, with the shot sending out major Girl Power vibes. The actress also donned elegant pearl necklaces and discreet earrings for a glam finish.
See More Photos Below
Taking to her caption, Salma wrote: "17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !! #love #grateful #17 #green 💚." Over 1.5 million likes have been left, including one from High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens.
Three Million More
Meanwhile, January of this year brought Salma sharing a unique hands and feet photo, one finger or toe for each of her million followers. Marking a new milestone as she celebrated hitting 20 million followers in 2022, the mom of one wrote:
"10 +10 = 20 million !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you 🙏 you wonderful followers for getting us here. Love you 😘 Gracias maravillosos seguidores por hacernos llegar hasta aquí los quiero 😽 #grateful #20 #hands #feet."
Killing It At 55
Salma continues to top lists of age-defying celebrities - she joins the likes of sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and mogul Jennifer Lopez. Five years ago, and while turning 50, Hayek opened up to British health chain Holmes Place, revealing she wasn't letting Hollywood pressure get to her.
The House of Gucci star stated: "I don’t dye [my hair] because I am curious to see how I am going to look with this. I am sure in the next movie they will say sorry you will have to dye it but I am enjoying watching them come in. I don’t have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now I am comfortable being fifty. I am comfortable in my own skin."