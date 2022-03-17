Salma Hayek In Plunging Dress Celebrates Her Millions

Scroll for the photo. Hayek posed from powder-fine beach sands and flaunted her killer curves in a pistachio-green and very revealing dress. The Mexican bombshell, also surrounded by attractive greenery, showcased her hourglass figure in the two-piece-effect number, one coming maxi on the length, but minimal on the fabrics around her chest.

Salma sizzled while flexing her toned biceps as she highlighted her abs and her cleavage, with the shot sending out major Girl Power vibes. The actress also donned elegant pearl necklaces and discreet earrings for a glam finish.