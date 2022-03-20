Elizabeth Hurley enjoyed a fresh blanket of snow while in a goddess-like, skintight, and slit dress. The model and actress, 56, went full bombshell in an Instagram share gaining major likes last year, posting from a wintry setting in her U.K. base and stunning fans with her world-famous figure. Liz, best known for dating British actor Hugh Grant, was out of her signature swimwear, but the glam was all there as she wowed in Philipp Plein, a label also adored by reality star Larsa Pippen. Check it out below.
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Skintight Dress, Enjoys Fresh Snow
Stuns In Slit Green Dress
Scroll for the photo, one dating back to February 2021. Hurley looked flawless as she sent out her plump pout and flashed her toned thighs in the outdoor snap, one sending out major Xmas vibes despite the holiday season being over.
The swimwear designer showcased her tiny waist in a glittery and slinky forest-green dress, one boasting slightly-ruched fabrics, sparkly fabrics, plus a statement and metallic gold-accent belt. The blue-eyed beauty had gone dangerously slit on one side, keeping up her impeccable class.
Taking to her caption, Liz wrote: "Oooooh.... it's heavenly to be back in Herefordshire #letitsnow." Over 97,000 likes had been left.
As to where Hurley was returning from, well, it's not quite as straightforward as it seems. The pandemic has primarily seen the star hunkered down with eight family members in the U.K.. Still, she did take some short vacations, primarily coming as a promo for her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.
Looking So Good
As to how Liz stays in shape, she's opened up. "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut. "When I'm at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."
Hurley even introduces herself as a "farmer" in her Instagram bio. "I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing," she added.
Celebrity Followers
Liz's Instagram is followed by 2.3 million, and the feed includes a fair few celebrity followers. Keeping tabs on the stunner are 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna, sitcom star Sofia Vergara, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, plus model and rumored ex to Kanye West, Irina Shayk. For more sizzling updates, give Liz's Instagram a follow.