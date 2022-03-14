Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Laundry Machines

Carrie Underwood can always be relied on to deliver a little something special. The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer did just this in a popular Instagram share towards the start of the pandemic, posting a stunning bikini snap from her mansion, also managing to impress fans with a massive laundry hack.

Carrie, followed by over 10 million, proved she's got the laundry situation under control, with her closet selfie revealing she actually keeps her washer/dryers right where the clothes wind up. Check it out below.

Stuns In Bikini Snap

Scroll for the photo. The Fit52 founder, now running her fitness app alongside her CALIA by Carrie clothing line, was here shouting out the latter. Flaunting her killer abs and rock-hard legs in a herringbone chic bikini, the mom of two posed barefoot and showcased her golden tan while in her two-piece.

Posing from a luxurious and huge closet, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker made sure fans saw her laundry machines setup - while comments did come in over the sensational bikini body, the majority of users were actually replying about the laundry hack.

Carrie, wearing her long wavy hair down, took to her caption to shout out her 2015-founded brand, writing: "First day of summer! Loving this swim combo! @caliabycarrie #ChooseYou." Over 400,000 likes have been left, including one from MTV star Leah Messer.

"Love the suite but the real winner in this photo is her washer and dryer in her closet 👏🏼👍🏼😍 #goals," one fan replied.

Feeling Like Herself

Carrie continues to flaunt a glossy, A-Lister persona, but for fans, it's the real mom side that has appeal. The American Idol OG is a mother to sons Isaiah and Jacob, both shared with husband Mike Fisher.

"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately," Carrie told her Instagram followers. "I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

Says Life Is 'Messy'

Carrie has also admitted that just like everyone else, she can find herself overwhelmed, stating: "People expect more of us 'celebrities. Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy."

Underwood continues to promote CALIA, Fit52, plus her Find Your Path diet and exercise book, this amid her stellar music career.

