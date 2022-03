Fresh from the success of Sweetest Pie, which has already racked up over 3 million views on YouTube, Dua headed to Poison Girl, an arcade bar in Montrose, to kick back and have fun.

She was dressed in a Mugler cutout sheer minidress, which she paired with matching tights that sported the same star pattern, also from the same brand. Finishing the revealing sheer ensemble is a pair of pointy-toed pumps by Mugler x Jimmy Choo.

"has a special affinity for a dive bar," Dua captioned her post.