Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson On The Floor

The last picture in Kim's photo carousel is a meme from a 2010 film, The Town featuring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner. The friends have a cryptic exchange where Affleck asks Renner to join him in doing something he can never ask about though it's a crime, to which Renner replies, "Whose car are we gonna take?"

Kim captioned her picture with the same iconic line insinuating that she's not willing to ask questions because the picture speaks louder than words.

Another symbolism you may have missed is that the iridescent silver faux-fur coat she wears was a gift from her estranged husband, Grammy-award-winning rapper Ye a.k.a. Kanye West.